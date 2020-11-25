The best Black Friday KitchenAid deals: plus other great kitchen appliance offers

Looking to upgrade your kitchen before the end of 2020? Black Friday deals on KitchenAid products mean you can super charge your culinary skills at a discount compared to prices we normally see for these traditionally expensive products.

We've put together a variety of deals for KitchenAid mixers and food processors that we've seen throughout the Black Friday deals period so far. We're seeing KitchenAid mixer products drop as low as even $199 in the US.

After that, we've put together a variety of deals for other kitchen gadgets you may want to help improve your home. Be sure to bookmark our main Black Friday 2020 page too as we're putting together lots of deals throughout the next few days.

Today's best Black Friday KitchenAid deals

Black Friday KitchenAid deals in the US

KitchenAid Professional 5qt Stand Mixer: $449.99 $199.99 at Target

KitchenAid Artisan 5 qt. Stand Mixer: $379.99 $279.99 at Bed Bath and Beyond

KitchenAid - KSM150PS Artisan Series Tilt-Head Stand Mixer - Ink Blue: $379.99 $279.99 at Best Buy

Improve your baking skills with this KitchenAid Artisan 5-quart stand mixer. Use this ink blue-colored unit with its included dough hook to make bread in a hurry or connect the beater to bake cookies.

KitchenAid® Pro 5™ Plus 5 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer - Onyx Black and KitchenAid Metal Food Grinder Attachment: $599.99 $579.99 at Best Buy

The KitchenAid Pro 5 Plus 5 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer is perfect for heavy, dense mixtures. It offers the capacity to make up to 9 dozen cookies in a single batch and 10 speeds to thoroughly mix, knead and whip ingredients quickly and easily. Though it's only a small saving overall, this two pack throws in the metal food grinder attachment, too.

KitchenAid 5 Quart Artisan® Series Tilt Head Stand Mixer with Flex Edge Beater: $519.99 $399.99 at Belk

KitchenAid Classic Series Tilt-Head 4.5 Quart Onyx Black Stand Mixer: $259.99 $189.99 at Walmart

KitchenAid - KV25G0XSL Professional 500 Series Stand Mixer - Silver: $479.69 $389.99 at Walmart

Black Friday KitchenAid deals in the UK

KitchenAid Hand Mixer: £98.99 £68.99 at Argos (save £30)

A powerful, well built hand mixer will save you time, effort and mess every time you want to beat egg whites, whip cream, or make batter. With seven speed settings, dishwasher safe beaters and splatter-free design, it'll soon earn its place in your kitchen - especially at this price on Black Friday.

KitchenAid Artisan 5KSM125BMH £499 £399 at Currys

KitchenAid Food Processor: £119.99 £82.99 at Argos (save £27)

This KitchenAid food processor is brilliantly designed - no more worrying about twisting lids into place, pieces of food getting stuck round the side of the bowl, or struggling to mix thick dough. This mixer features a powerful motor, four attachments for slicing, grating, chopping and kneading, and a twist-free design. With £27 off at Argos, it's worth every penny.

Other kitchen gadget deals – coffee machines, Instant Pots and more!

Just like we know now that Black Friday deals don't just land on Black Friday, so too are the deals not just limited to one brand or category. Most major retailers start to roll out their bargains well ahead of the big day and 2020 has been no exception, with deals on blenders, air fryers, slow cookers and more from many major brands all available. As always, we don't expect some of these deals to last long (especially the larger savings), so act fast if you want a kitchen deal in time for the Christmas holiday season.

Black Friday coffee shop deals in the UK

Swan SK22110GRN, Retro Pump Espresso Coffee Machine: £99 £73 at Amazon (save £26.99)

Swan is one of the best brands out there for the best home appliance tech. Its coffee machines are no exception. With this coffee machine you can use espresso pods, as well as ground coffee. What we love about this machine is its retro styling that adds a nice twist to the usual futuristic or plasticky coffee machines you'd usually find. This one is a great Black Friday deal too, with more than £20 knocked off at Amazon.

Krups Opio Pump Espresso coffee machine: £149.99 £74.99 at Argos (save £75)

German company Krups is one of the biggest names in coffee machines, and if you're not a fan of coffee pods, this half-price model is the perfect way to prepare your morning brew. There's also a milk steamer for making cappuccinos and lattes (using the steam from the boiling water).

Tassimo Vivy 2 coffee machine | £79.99 £29.99 at Argos (save £40)

This neat little coffee machine is less than half price at Argos for Black Friday, and is perfect for making drinks for one. A barcode reader scans the code on the coffee pod and automatically adjusts the machine's settings to create the perfect brew.

Dolce Gusto by Krups Oblo coffee machine £89.99 £28 at Currys

This stylish, compact pod coffee machine is currently available for just £28, an incredible 68% discount. It offers over 40 types of coffee and hot drinks, including staples like espressos and cappucinos, and is simple to use and clean.

Nespresso by Krups Vertuo Next £149 £74 at Currys

Nespresso is currently offering a very good deal on its older Vertuo Plus machine, but this smaller successor is the better choice is you have limited surface space. If you go for either the white or red options, it's also 50% off in this excellent deal.

De'Longhi Autentica Cappuccino £699 £399 at Currys

Looking to take your morning brew up to barista levels? This excellent bean-to-cup machine has just had its priced slashed by a massive £300 for Black Friday, making it a great value one-stop shop for all your coffee needs, whether that's an espresso, flat white or americano.

Tassimo by Bosch Style coffee machine £89.99 £29 at Currys

Another great value pod machine that's ideal for small kitchens, the Tassimo can serve up a huge variety of 70 different drinks, from coffee (including lattes, Americanos, cappucinos and flat whites) to hot chocolate. It's easy to clean is currently 68% off in this great deal.

Tassimo by Bosch Style My Way £140 £59 at Currys

If you'd rather customize the way your hot drinks are made, rather than relying on the more restrictive pre-programmed routines of other pod machines, then this deal is well worth checking out. The My Way lets you save custom variations on drinks including coffee and hot chocolate, and is currently 58% off at Currys.

Morphy Richards 162008 Pour Over Filter Coffee Maker £54.99 £41.99 at Amazon (save £13)

If you like filter coffee, you don't need an all-singing, all-dancing coffee machine, just one that does filter coffee well. This appliance from Morphy Richards makes excellent-tasting coffee and has a simple, compact design that'll fit into any kitchen. The coffee machine is already affordable, but with an extra £13 it's a Black Friday must-have for anyone who likes simple filter coffee and needs to upgrade their kitchen tech.

Nespresso Vertuo Next, By Magimix £249.99 £180 at Amazon (save £69.99)

Here's a great deal on a coffee machine that allows you to brew a range of coffee sizes at the touch of a button. But it also comes with a bunch of other benefits to sweeten the deal, including a milk frother for the perfect cappuccino, as well as a coffee capsule coffee subscription – this would make a perfect gift.

Lavazza Jolie&Milk £129 £64.50 at Lavazza

Major retailers aren't the only ones slashing their prices this Black Friday, Lavazza has cut the price of one of its most popular coffee machines in half for sale season. This machine is elegant and quiet, which means it should fit in well to most kitchens. Use it to create authentic espresso and cappuccino.

Krups Opio Pump Espresso coffee machine: £149.99 £74.99 at Argos (save £75)

German company Krups is one of the biggest names in coffee machines, and if you're not a fan of coffee pods, this half-price model is the perfect way to prepare your morning brew. There's also a milk steamer for making cappuccinos and lattes (using the steam from the boiling water).

Nespresso by Krups Vertuo Next £149 £74 at Currys

Dolce Gusto by Krups Oblo coffee machine £89.99 £28 at Currys

Tassimo Joy Pod coffee machine: £49.99 £39.99 at Argos (save £10)

The Joy Pod coffee machine is one of those products that always seems to get a price cut for Black Friday, but this is the cheapest we've seen it at Argos. Just pop in a pod, press the button and the machine will do all the work. It even has a built-in Brita water filter so hard water won't result in a sub-par brew.

Black Friday coffee machine deals in the US

Keurig K-Classic coffee maker: $89.99 $79 at Amazon

You can pick up this Keurig pod coffee machine for $10 less right now. The K-Classic coffee maker offers up 6 to 10 ounce brews from a 48 ounce water reservoir which is good for at least six cups before refilling.

Nespresso by De'Longhi Espresso Machine Bundle: $299.99 $204.99 at Amazon

If you to bring the cafe into your house, this Nespresso machine is the way to do it. The fast-heat system can reach the ideal temperature in 25 seconds, and cools down in minutes. It's also $45 off the regular price, so grab one before it's gone.

De'Longhi La Specialista Espresso Machine with Sensor Grinder $749.95 $639.96 at Amazon (save $109.99)

A lovely-looking, serious coffee machine that has what De'Longhi calls sensing technology, which means it delivers precise, consistent grinding and the optimal dose for espresso. It also has a range of high-end features built-in and although it might still be a luxury coffee machine, with a good $100 off on Black Friday, it's a solid discount.

Ninja 10-Cup Specialty Coffee Maker $179.99 $99.99 at Best Buy (Save $80)

Many of us might know Ninja for the brand's excellent blenders, but it does other appliances too. This is one of the best coffee machines from Ninja as it's an all-singing, all-dancing appliance that can make lattes, macchiatos and cappuccinos and offer a range of different brew sizes – up to 10 cups, which makes it a good option for families.

Café Drip 10-Cup Coffee Maker with WiFi $349.99 $229.99 at Best Buy (Save $120)

Get a great saving on a coffee machine and add a gorgeous-looking appliance to your kitchen with this Drip 10-Cup Coffee Maker from Cafe. This coffee maker is also WiFi enabled, which means you can control it with an app or your smart assistant. If style is just as important to you as great coffee, this big Black Friday deal is a no-brainer.

De'Longhi CitiZ & Milk Espresso Machine $299.99 $204.99 at Best Buy (Save $95)

This super-compact espresso machine from De'Longhi is a great option if you want great coffee but don't have much room in your kitchen for a huge barista-style appliance. It has a rapid 25 second heat-up time, as well as a milk frothing feature for the perfect cappuccino.

Keurig K-Slim Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker $109.99 $69.99 at Target

If you're looking for a coffee machine deal that's not only a great discount but is also a slim (it's 5-inches wide), nice-looking appliance, then the K-Slim Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker from Keurig is the perfect bargain for you this Black Friday.

Capresso 465.05 CoffeeTEAM TS 10 Cup Coffee Maker $299.99 $239.99 at Target

Here's a good early Black Friday deal on a coffee maker that's perfect for families (or those who love a lot of coffee) because it can brew up to 10 cups. The big selling point of this coffee machine is it also grinds coffee beans too, which is fantastic news for coffee purists.

Black Friday Instant Pot deals in the UK

Instant Pot Duo Plus 30 9-in-1 Multi-Use Pressure Cooker: £89.99 , now £69.99 @ Robert Dyas Save £20 - Another excellent saving on a nifty little Instant Pot. This one is focused one being a jack of all trades pressure cooker, able to accommodate 13 different cooking modes for any of your culinary desires. There's broth cooking, rice, slow cooking and a setting for making yoghurts, more than enough to throw in some variety to your cookbook.

Instant Pot 60 DUO: £99.99 , now £89.99 @ Amazon. Save £10 - Grab yourself an Instant Pot 60 cooker at a reduce price of £10. This is something of a cheaper alternative to the other listings and even though £10 isn't much off of one of these products, any saving is a good one! The Instant Pot 60 isn't the latest arrival, which you can find below, but it's still an excellent kitchen essential.

Instant Pot Duo Crisp & Air Fryer: just £149.99 @ John Lewis

Instant Pot 80 Duo 8L down to just £89.99 @ Robert Dyas

Black Friday Instant Pot deals in the US

Instant Pot Duo Evo Plus 8qt Multi-cooker: $139.99 , now $89.99 @ Best Buy Save $50 - Instant Pots are getting some serious Black Friday treatment this year, which is why now is the best time to buy one. Take this Instant Pot Duo Evo Plus multi-cooker, it's been reduced by $50 and it comes with a host of cooking options to choose from. There are 48 customizable programs for soups, beans, rice, ribs and more, there's even a setting to make delicious desserts, what more could you want?

Instant Pot Duo Crisp and Air Fryer: $149.00 , now $79.00 @ Walmart Save $70 - Instant Pots are rarely on offer this much, which is why this is such a good deal. You can save $70 on this excellent cooker which comes complete with an air fryer and 11 smart programs to choose from, these options make it fun and easy for anyone — from novice to chef — to prepare great meals with little hassle.

Instant Pot DUO60 6-Quart 7-in-1: was $99.95 now $79.00 @ Walmart Same as the Amazon offer above, but from Walmart if that's your preferred store of choice! This nifty Instant Pot cooker is currently reduced at Walmart for a steal at $79. It brings with it seven features, which are: a slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, sauté, yoghurt maker and warmer. It also comes with excellent versatility, let you choose from 14 built-in programs including soup, stew, bean/chilli, chicken and much more. The whole appliance has a fully sealed environment which traps the flavours, nutrients and aromas within the food, letting you make the most delicious meal you can.

Instant Pot Vortex 6 Quart Air Fryer: was $99.99 now $59.99 @ Best Buy Save yourself $40 on this excellent, top of the line Instant Pot air fryer at Best Buy. While the discounted price admittedly isn't much at $89.99 you're still getting a brilliant little cooker which can be easily stored away. It comes with the following functions: 6-Quart which can accommodate many foods for a variety of cooking, a sleek look with a nice black finish and four built-in cooking programs allowing you to air fry, roast, bake and re-heat. Throw in the fact that this fryer doesn't frequently go on offer, you'll be mad to miss out.

Instant Pot alternatives

Instant Pot may be the household-name brand when it comes to pressure and slow cookers – but it's not the only company making great cooking appliances. Here's a few alternatives to the Instant Pot brand that are already getting deep discounts, each of them are well worth a look if you want to pick up a bargain over Black Friday.

Philips Premium Airfryer XXL: was $349.95 now $199.95 @ Amazon On offer now at Amazon, you can get a whopping $150 off of this top-of-the-range Philips air fryer, currently going for $199.95. The Airfryer XXL has a nifty fat removal technology which reduces and captures any excess fat from cooking. It's big enough to accommodate a wide range of meals for up to six people, and, for reference, you can roughly fit in one whole chicken or two full bags of frozen french fries. It's quick to turn on, with no pre-heat needed, so what are you waiting for? Grab this fryer at a steal now.

Crock-Pot - Cook & Carry Programmable 6-Quart Slow Cooker: was $39.99 now $24.99 @ Best Buy Save $15 on this excellent little crockpot for all your cooking needs. Even for $40, this sort of pot is cheap, so you're definitely going to want to jump on this deal with it reduced as low as $25. It's easy to use and it's big enough to serve meals for up to seven people. Using the digital screen to program the crock-pot is simple and you can lock the lid in place to stop any spillage. The clock control lets you program cook times anywhere from 30 minutes up to 20 hours.

Hamilton Beach 7 Quart Stay or Go Programmable Slow Cooker: was $52.99 , now $39.99 @Walmart Grab yourself this excellent slow cooker at a discounted price for a limited time only. The Hamilton Beach slow cooker has plenty of programming options over its predecessors, giving you all the options you need when cooking for a crowd. This slow cooker has flexible programming options with a total of 10 hours of cooking time. Hamilton Beach comes with a "Party Dipper" food warmer, which lets you heat side dishes warm while the main event bubbles away inside.



Ninja FD401 Foodi 8-Quart 9-in-1 Deluxe XL Pressure Cooker now $199.99 @ Amazon.

TEFAL Easy Fry Compact EY101827 air fryer: £79.99, now £49.99 at Currys Save £30 - While it might be small, this air fryer is the perfect companion to help you prepare healthy fried meals using little or no oil. Depending on the recipe, you can help keep your oil intake down and your food healthier when frying thanks to this clever machine. Not only is it a healthier option for a fryer, but parts of it can also be dishwashed for even more ease.

Crock-Pot Express Pressure Cooker, 12-in-1 multi-cooker: £89.99 , now £74.96 at Amazon Save £15 - This Crock-Pot brand pressure cooker is a nice little addition to any kitchen. It has 12 cooking programs built in to it allow you to tackle any culinary obstacle. And, at £15, it's a great alternative to the more pricey Instant Pots.

AmazonBasics 23 in 1 Multi-Purpose cooker now £54 @ Amazon

Black Friday vacuum cleaner deals in the US

Dyson Big Ball Animal 2 bagless cylinder vacuum: was $412, now $399 at Amazon Save $13 - Admittedly, this isn't a huge saving but the vacuum itself is as powerful as it is large. This bagless hoover has excellent suction, able to completely remove some dirt and animal hairs with just a once over. If you've had trouble getting your home in good shape, this hoover could make the difference.

Dyson V8 Motorhead Origin Cordless Stick Vacuum: $379.99 , now $229.99 @ Target Save $150 - Enjoy some massive savings on Dyson products this Black Friday with $150 off this cordless stick vacuum. The Dyson V8 has strong suction which will make cleaning the breeze it should be. It can run for 40 minutes after a full charge, which is more than enough time to clear your flat or home.

Dyson Ball Animal 2 Upright Vacuum: $499.99 , now $299.99 @ Best Buy Save $200 - Another whopping saving on a Dyson hoover. While it isn't cordless, you can't match the versatility of the Dyson Ball, letting you clean carpets, couches and stairs with ease. It also comes with multiple attachments like the multi-angle brush to further simplify your cleaning routine. The Dyson Ball Animal vacuum comes with a generous 35-foot cord, making it ideal for larger homes.

Dyson V7 Animal Cord-Free Stick Vacuum: $399.99 , will be $199.99 @ Best Buy (Note, this product will be on sale by November 28) Save $200 - This is something you'll want to bookmark in anticipation; come November 28 you'll be able to snag this excellent cordless Dyson at $200 off its RRP. It's extremely light so it can be used easily and it transforms into a handheld, perfect for cleaning stairs or other places which might be tough to reach normally. It can only run for about 30 minutes on a full charge, but it comes with another mode which pushes it into overdrive where it will last six-minutes for tough cleaning tasks.

Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal: $599.99 $478.78 at Amazon

Dyson Ball Animal 2: $499.99 $400 at Amazon

Dyson Ball Animal 2 Total Clean: $599.99 $400 at Amazon

Black Friday vacuum cleaner deals in the UK

Dyson Cyclone V8 Absolute Extra: £399 £299 at Argos

Dyson Cyclone V8 Absolute Extra: £399 £299 at John Lewis

Dyson Small Ball Animal 2: £249 £199 at Argos

Shark Anti Hair Wrap Cordless Vacuum Cleaner: £349.99 £199.99 at Argos (save £150)

Yes, it's that anti-hair wrap vacuum cleaner, and there's a huge £150 off at Argos right now for Black Friday. If you're forever struggling with hair from your pet, your loved ones or your own head clogging up the brushes on your vacuum, it could be a game-changer.

Shark Anti Hair Wrap Cordless Vacuum Cleaner: £196 at John Lewis (save £153)

The same as above, but this time from John Lewis, letting you keep your cordless vac hair-wrap free. It's convenient, hygienic, and continues to suck like the best of them.

Shark Anti Hair Wrap with Flexology and True Pet IZ251UKT: £479.99 £299.99 at AO (save £180)

Another Shark special from AO.com, this time focussed on pet hair. A considerable £180 off here, with your £299 bagging you a powerful cordless upright capable of running for 80 minutes, giving you time to do the whole home and beyond.

Shark Anti Hair Wrap Allergy DuoClean Pet Vacuum Cleaner: £199.99 at Argos (lowest ever)

Shark NV681UKT Powered Lift-Away True Pet Vacuum Cleaner: £199.99 at Argos (save £100)

Shark NZ801UKT Anti Hair Wrap Pet Corded: was £349.99 now £196.96 at John Lewis (save £153.03)

Save a whopping £153 on the Shark NZ801UKT Anti Hair Wrap Pet Corded vacuum cleaner. As well as acting as a traditional up-right, the NZ801UKT always have a lift-away feature allowing you to easily manoeuvre round your home, and get to those hard-to-reach areas.

AEG CX7-2-45AN Animal Cordless 2-in-1 detachable handheld vacuum: £279, now £179 at John Lewis Save £100 - Grab this extremely versatile vacuum which will help you clean your house like a pro. It comes with a detachable handheld hoover as well, which you can use to get to those really stubborn nooks and crannies. It'll store away nicely and it doesn't need a cord!

Miele Classic C1 Jubilee PowerLine cylinder vacuum: £150, now £130 at John Lewis Save £20 - Exclusive to John Lewis, the Miele Classic C1 Jubilee PowerLine cylinder vacuum cleaner has incredible suction power and thorough pickup ability. This neat little appliance is lightweight, making it extremely easy to move around your entire home without issue.

Vax S86-SF-C Steam Fresh Combi Multifunction Steam Cleaner: £79.97 £69.97 at John Lewis

Henry HVR 160-11 Bagged Cylinder Vacuum Cleaner: £139 £99 at Argos (save £40)

Bush Stick to Handheld Bagless Vacuum Cleaner: £29 £19.99 at Argos (save £10)

Vax ONEPWR Blade 4: £329.99 £249.99 at Argos (save £80)

This powerful cordless vacuum cleaner has received an £80 price cut in the Argos Black Friday sale. This is a heavy duty vacuum, and comes with two rechargeable battery packs for a total of 90min continuous cleaning. Suitable for all floors, from deep pile carpet to laminate.

The best of the rest

Breville Stainless Steel Toaster: £24.99 £16.49 at Argos (save 1/3)

Looking for a cheap two-slice toaster this Black Friday? Argos has you covered with this smart Breville model. It has extra-wide slots, a high-lift function (perfect for crumpets) and a lift-and-look function so you can check your bread mid-toast. It's also available in black, grey and cream.

Kenwood kMix stand mixer: £429.99 £299.99 at Argos (save £130)

A solid stand mixer takes the hard work out of making cake and bread, and this Kenwood model is a great choice thanks to its 'planetary' mixing action that gets right to the edge of the large bowl so everything is well combined. With £130 off, it's a great deal.

Bosch Optimum MUM9GT4S00 £599 £399 at Currys

Morphy Richards Accents 4-Slice toaster £79.99 £34.99 at Currys

Grundig WK7850B jug kettle £89.99 £39.99 at Currys

Morphy Richards Dune toaster: £29.99 £14.99 at Argos (save £15)

This two-slice toaster is half price in the Argos Black Friday sale. It has adjustable width slots, seven toast settings, and a high-lift function. It's simple, without the bells and whistles of more expensive models, but at just £15 it's a steal.

Kenwood kMix KMX760 £549 £249 at Currys

Kenwood Prospero stand mixer: £232.99 £99.99 at Argos (save £133)

Kitchenaid stand mixers are great, but they're also huge and weigh a ton. This neat little Kenwood mixer will do the job just fine in most kitchens, and even comes with a blender attachment for soups, smoothies and purees. Both the head and the attachment move (with what Kenwood calls a planetary action) so you won't need to worry about unmixed cake batter around the edge of the bowl. It's less than half price at Argos right now - a tasty deal indeed.

Indesit 60cm double oven gas cooker: £359 £299 at Argos (save £60)

The likes of AO are holding their own Black Friday sales, but if you're in the market for a new cooker then Argos is well worth your consideration. This Indesit model gives you the best of both worlds: an electric fan oven and gas stove, all for just £299 on Black Friday.

When does Black Friday start this year?

This year Black Friday officially kicks off on November 27. Although, as has been the case every year, we're already seeing deals start to roll in. Some even began as early as the beginning of the month. But they'll likely lead into a final crescendo on the big day itself – so keep your eyes peeled for new offers.

That means if you're on the hunt for Black Friday coffee machine deals you're already in luck, especially in the US, as Target and Walmart tend to start their deals early.

As always, TechRadar will be covering the full Black Friday shopping event. If you'd like to follow the very latest news, bookmark this page as we'll be updating it regularly with more deals as they come in and important information about how to find the best ones for you.

Kitchen appliance deals: what to expect

There's no better time of the year than Black Friday to get some new gadgetry in your kitchen. It's a key pre-Christmas gifting period and, with brands in the space so competitive, you'll regularly see them trying to undercut each other to earn a place on your worktop.

From coffee machines to blenders and everything in between, there's hardly an area of culinary gadgetry that doesn't see some sort of discount during the Black Friday sales period. Instant Pot Black Friday deals often headline the charge, but Black Friday vacuum cleaner deals often also see big discounts.

Brands like KitchenAid, Dyson, Shark (Ninja) and Morphy Richards all often have items on sale and, providing you're not after the top-of-the-line models, can come with significant savings attached.

Should I wait for Black Friday for kitchen gadget deals?

As is now tradition during sale season, we expect to see lots of Black Friday deals roll in before the actual Black Friday day of November 27 and many of these might not stick around – we've already seen some coffee machines sell out as retailers apply hefty discounts to leftover stock.

However, things are a bit different this year – with no physical footfall to retail locations around the world due to pandemic lockdown measures, we're seeing great deals pop up weeks in advance on the big day. While we'd still expect the best items to appear on Black Friday itself (and through to Cyber Monday, the first Monday following Black Friday), we'd say you can safely make a purchase of one of the earlier deals without fear of missing out too greatly in the following days.

The best Black Friday deals 2020: All the best early sales