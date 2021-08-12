This year’s Black Friday mattress deals are a little way off yet. Once the holiday shopping season starts, we’ll be rounding up all the best offers on this page - you’ll find the biggest discounts here first. In the meantime? We’ll tell you everything you need to know to prepare for the biggest shopping event of the year, from where and where to find the best mattress Black Friday deals, to which mattresses we think will have the biggest price drops, pro tips for buying a mattress online, and more.

Black Friday 2021 falls on November 26 this year. It’s one of the best times to buy a new mattress, both online and in-store: we normally see some of the lowest mattress prices of the year - and the most amount of offers to choose between - during Thanksgiving week.

Interestingly, many Black Friday mattress deals don’t initially look particularly special: the discounts themselves are often the same as those run at other times in the year. However, mattress companies change the price of their products all year, and time and time again we see the lowest prices in November.

For example, last year, Saatva cut $200 off all its luxury mattresses in its Black Friday mattress sale. The company had been running discounts of between $200 and $215 for most of the year, so on first look the deal wasn’t great value. Except it was, because its mattresses were actually $100 cheaper than they’d been in any other sale that year - bar the company’s President’s day sale, in February, where they’d been the same price.

That’s a pattern we see most major mattress brands and retailers falling into. And while it can make spotting the best Black Friday mattress deals tricky, that’s where we can help. We’ll be combing through the sales closer to the time, and rounding up all the biggest offers and lowest prices on this page.

Black Friday mattress deals: FAQ

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

When will the best mattress Black Friday deals start in 2021? Most leading companies launch their Black Friday mattress sales at the start of Thanksgiving week, and we predict we’ll see the same happening again this year. Early Black Friday mattress deals usually start creeping online from early to mid November, but in many cases these won’t be the lowest prices. We recommend hanging on until the Sunday or Monday before Black Friday for the official sales to launch. Prices then tend to stay low for the week, before jumping back up again after Cyber Monday. Last year there were a few notable exceptions to this trend. Popular brand Nectar launched a one-day flash sale on November 1, in which it interrupted its permanent US deal (all Nectar mattresses have a $400 discount and $399-worth of free gifts) to remove the free gifts and instead drop the mattress prices to their lowest ever. Luxury mattress maker Saatva, too, offered a huge $275 discount on its mattresses a few days before Black Friday - before then returning to its usual $200 discount. Also, Purple offered a better-value deal on Cyber Monday than Black Friday - we saw it coming though, and if the same thing looks like it’s going to happen again this year, we’ll tell you. We’ll be tracking all the best Black Friday mattress deals here, so if prices drop to their lowest ever before the event we’ll let you know. And if any deal looks like it might be better on Cyber Monday, we’ll give you a heads-up about that too.

Where will the best Black Friday mattress deals be this year? If you’re looking to buy a mid-range or premium mattress, the cheapest prices are generally online - whether it’s Black Friday or not. That’s because without the overheads that come from running brick-and-mortar stores, online-only mattress companies have fewer costs to pass onto consumers and can undercut their physical-store rivals on price. With that in mind, we’re expecting to see the best-value mattress deal over Black Friday at Nectar. We think the company will roll its current offer over into Black Friday, rather than launching a unique offer (there’s currently a $400 discount and $399-worth of free gifts with every mattress you buy from Nectar directly). But that deal is phenomenal value, and we don’t expect another company to beat it in November. Where else will we see the best Black Friday mattress sales? Well, Amazon often has some of the lowest prices on budget options, such as the Zinus Green Tea mattress, in November. Be aware that if you’re choosing a mattress with an extended sleep trial or warranty, we generally recommend buying from the mattress company directly, rather than Amazon, so that there’s no room for error over those benefits being honored. (There are plenty of complaints on Amazon about this not being the case.) However, these features generally come with mid-range and premium mattresses, so if you’re buying a cheaper option Amazon can still be a good bet. Macy’s always has a strong selection of closeout deals over Black Friday on some of the major brands, too, including Sealy and Serta. So if you don’t mind choosing an older model, its Black Friday mattress sale is usually one of the best - it isn’t unusual to find discounts of over $1,000. These mattresses are classified as clearance merchandise, though, so you won’t be able exchange, return or receive a price adjustment on them if they’re not right, and they’re not covered by any warranties for existing or future damage.

What Black Friday mattress deals do we expect to see online in 2021?

We think we’ll see many of the same online Black Friday mattress deals this year as in previous years. Here are our top predictions:

Nectar : $400 off mattresses + $399 of free gifts

: $400 off mattresses + $399 of free gifts Cocoon by Sealy : save 35% + two free pillows and sheet set

: save 35% + two free pillows and sheet set Saatva : $200 off luxury mattresses when you spend $1,000

: $200 off luxury mattresses when you spend $1,000 Leesa : up to $500 off mattresses + 2 free pillows for Black Friday

: up to $500 off mattresses + 2 free pillows for Black Friday Purple : save up to $500 on mattress and sleep bundles

: save up to $500 on mattress and sleep bundles Tempur-Pedic : save 40% on the new Tempur-Essential mattress

: save 40% on the new Tempur-Essential mattress Ghostbed : get 30% off everything in the Black Friday sale

: get 30% off everything in the Black Friday sale Allswell : 25% off the Luxe and Supreme mattresses

: 25% off the Luxe and Supreme mattresses Awara : $300 off all mattress + 25% off bedding

: $300 off all mattress + 25% off bedding Avocado : $200 off the latex mattress

: $200 off the latex mattress Helix : save up to $200 on mattresses + 2 free pillows

: save up to $200 on mattresses + 2 free pillows DreamCloud : $200 off mattresses + $399 of free gifts

: $200 off mattresses + $399 of free gifts Layla : up to $200 off mattresses + $300 of free gifts

: up to $200 off mattresses + $300 of free gifts Casper: up to 30% off everything in the Black Friday sale

Is Black Friday the best time to buy a mattress?

Short answer: yes. Black Friday is a brilliant time to buy a new mattress. That’s because, as a rule, mattress prices are the lowest you’ll find them all year. However, Black Friday isn’t the only time prices drop this low - we often see Black Friday pricing reappear during the President’s Day mattress sales in February, as retailers look to entice people to start spending again after the holiday sales period.

There are plenty of other big mattress sales throughout the year, of course. Any national holiday normally has big mattress discounts - the classic is the Memorial Day mattress sales in May, but there are July 4th mattress sales, Labor Day mattress sales and so on.

However, while the discounts may look the same, the actual prices often aren’t. Typically the best time to save money on a mattress is Black Friday and President’s Day; the next lowest prices are Memorial Day, July 4th and Labor Day; and the worst time to buy a mattress is in the summer sales. Mattresses can cost up to $200 more over the summer than they do in November (even if they have the same ‘discount’).

5 tips for buying a mattress online

(Image credit: Cocoon by Sealy)

Buying a mattress online is quick, easy and often cheaper than buying from a physical store. Delivery is free, and all the best mattresses now come with long risk-free trials, so you can test them properly - by sleeping on them - rather than lying on them for five minutes in a showroom. If you don’t like one, you’ll get a full refund and the company will collect it (usually for free; sometimes less a small collection fee).

We’re fully signed up converts to buying mattresses online: the home trials make it far more likely that you’ll end up with the right mattress, and we like that you get more for your money. Here are five pro tips for buying a mattress online on Black Friday.

1. Look for at least a 60-night trial

The best way to know whether a mattress is right for you is to sleep on it - a quick showroom test just doesn't cut it. Most leading brands and retailers offer a risk-free trial for exactly this reason, and we recommend looking for a minimum trial period of least 60 days to give your body time to get used to a new mattress (more on that below).

We'll make sure all the top picks in our Black Friday mattress sale round-up come with at least a 60-night trial. In fact, the majority will likely come with 100-nights, and some, such as Nectar, give you an entire year to decide whether you like their mattresses.

2. Check for free returns

Most leading brands offer a full refund and free returns if you decide a mattress isn't right for you, as part of their risk-free trial. However, some companies do charge a small fee for collection - Saatva charges a $75 pick up fee, for example - so do check the policy first.

3. Try a new mattress for three weeks

Don't give up on a mattress if it isn't immediately comfortable. It can take up to 21 days for your body to adjust to a new mattress - especially if you were previously sleeping on an older or less supportive bed. Even the best mattress in the world could cause aches and pains as your body gets used to it, so make sure you stick a new one out for three weeks before deciding whether you like it or not.

4. Buy from the manufacturer directly (or read third-party T&Cs)

We usually recommend buying mid-range and premium mattresses directly from the manufacturer so that you can make the most of their generous sleep trial and warranties. Yes, the likes of Amazon and other retailers advertise the same trial and warranty - but if you buy through a third-party you're automatically subject to their return policy, not those of the manufacturer.

To be eligible for the manufacturer’s trial and warranty, you’ll need to register the mattress on their database after buying it. We've seen regular complaints in Amazon’s mattress listings from customers claiming to have been told by the manufacturer that their sleep trial and warranty won’t be honored on Amazon purchases. (So if you do buy through a third party, register your mattress with the manufacturer as soon as you can.)

5. Do the elbow test to get the right size

Not sure what size mattress to get? Do the elbow test. Lie back with your hands behind your head. If you share a bed, your elbows should be able to extend without touching your side of the bed or your partner's elbow; if you don't share a bed, your elbows should be able to extend without touch either side of the bed.

Today's best mattress deals

If you need a new bed now and can't wait for a Black Friday mattress deal, fear not: there are plenty of discounts to browse. Here are today's lowest prices for our favorite mattresses...