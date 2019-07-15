After a Wear OS watch? These TicWatch deals may be just perfect for you

Sign up for Prime Day You'll need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of Prime Day deals. You can sign up for a free trial, which will see you through Prime Day and which you can cancel after 30 days.

You may already know this, but Chinese manufacturer Mobvoi makes some of the best affordable Wear OS watches that money can buy, and it knows how to discount them on Amazon Prime Day too.

Despite generally low prices on many Mobvoi products, Amazon Prime Day has also seen great deals on some of some of its older devices, including its flagship TicWatch Pro.

That watch has been discounted in both the UK and US, but it's worth noting that this is the older version, so it won't be capable of connecting to the internet without your phone like the very recently launched TicWatch Pro 4G.

Lots of other Mobvoi smartwatches are also on sale including the TicWatch E, TicWatch S and TicWatch C2.

We've not included the TicWatch S below (although you could easily find it on Amazon) because it's only a little less than if you were to buy the far superior TicWatch S2 that we've listed below.

TicWatch E: $159.99 $89.59 at Amazon

It's not the most impressive discount on this list, but the TicWatch E's drop in price is worth knowing about if you're after an affordable smartwatch in the coming days.

TicWatch E: £140.99 £84.59 at Amazon

Looking for a cheap smartwatch for your Android phone? The TicWatch E is a great entry-level smartwatch, bringing notifications to your wrist and keeping track of your steps and workouts - now with over 30% off.

TicWatch S2: $179.99 $125.99 at Amazon

The S2 is largely similar to the TicWatch E2, but it has a more durable design that's suitable for anyone who wants to take their smartwatch on adventures that may cause it to get knocked and damaged.

TicWatch S2: £159.99 £111.99 at Amazon

If you're in the hunt for a cheap smartwatch deal on Prime Day, the TicWatch S2 isn't as cheap as the original S but it's worth spending a little bit extra to get the newer product.

TicWatch Pro: $249.99 $174.99 at Amazon

One of the most unique Wear OS watches that money can buy has been discounted for Amazon Prime Day. We've seen it this low in the past, but today is undeniably the best opportunity to buy the TicWatch Pro for the last few months.

TicWatch Pro: £214.99 £150.49 at Amazon

A smart, premium looking smartwatch with GPS which certainly won't break the bank, the impressive TicWatch S has a big saving over Prime Day, providing you with an affordable entry route into wrist-worn tech.

TicWatch C2: $199.99 $139.99 at Amazon

The C here stands for classic, and it's one of the most beautifully crafted Wear OS watches from Mobvoi. Although it doesn't have the unique display technology of the TicWatch Pro, it's still likely to be a great choice for your wrist.

TicWatch C2: £179.99 £125.99 at Amazon

This is the first time we've seen a significant discount on the TicWatch C2 since it was launched last year. You'll likely enjoy the premium design as well as the two day battery life it offers.

Looking for something different? Amazon has knocked up to 50% off the price of a whole range of Garmin watches and GPS devices.