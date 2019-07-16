Get a massive 45% off this usually-expensive Nespresso coffee machine for Prime Day

Remember when coffee was just coffee? Couple of spoonfuls from a jar, bit of milk and sugar and you were done. Now take those rose-tinted spectacles off... awful, wasn't it? To save you from coffee hell, Nespresso and Sage have teamed up to produce the Creatista Plus coffee machine. And Amazon is helping out by taking £200 off the RRP for Amazon Prime Day 2019.

It's one of Amazon's most eye-catching Lightning Deals today. A massive 45% saving bringing the price down to a much more affordable £249. So if you're kitting out your kitchen and want a premium-branded coffee machine, this is just the deal for you.

So what does the Nespresso Creatista Plus by Sage actually do? Let's give you some of the highlights:

Heats up in 3 seconds

Makes Espresso, Cappuccino, Latte Macchiato and more

3 coffee volume settings

8 milk texture/froth settings

11 milk temperature settings

Easy cleaning

480ml stainless steel milk jug, pop out cup support, removable drip grid and removable drip tray all included

Nespresso Creatista Plus by Sage £449.95 £249 at Amazon

You can get a fancy Nespresso coffee machine with a whopping £200 off thanks to Prime Day. It's a pod-based machine that lets you choose what kind of coffee you have – with or without milk, how hot it is etc, for the coffee connoisseur in you.

Just remember, Amazon calls these 'Lightning Deals' for a reason. They tend to fly out, so we suggest that you don't hang around. And once the clock strikes 11.45pm tonight, this splendid coffee machine will return to its regular price.

