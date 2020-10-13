Amazon Prime Day Kindle deals: great price cuts on ereaders, plus Unlimited offers

Amazon Prime Day Kindle deals are the best way to get hold of the retailer's popular ereaders for the cheapest price possible - and this year's offers have arrived. As usual, they're generous. And thanks to Amazon's expanding lineup of devices, there's now a discounted Kindle on sale for all sorts of user.

As in other years, Amazon's also really keen to promote its Kindle Unlimited service, which means there are not only some extended free Kindle Unlimited trials up for grabs, but also some free books available too. So, read on to see the best Kindle deals on Prime day - and when you've finished, take a look at our main Amazon Prime Day deals page too, because it's not just Kindles that are on offer today.

Important: the best Amazon Prime Day Kindle deals are redeemable by Prime members only. If you don't have Prime, though, you can still take part by signing up for a 30-day free trial. That gives you access to these Kindle price cuts, plus free delivery, and a whole bunch of Kindle Unlimited bundle deals as well.

The best Amazon Prime Day Kindle deals available now

We're bringing you the best Amazon Prime Day Kindle deals right here, split into sections for US readers and UK readers. You'll also find some great Kindle Unlimited and free book offers that are available today too.



Amazon Prime Day Kindle deals in the US

Kindle Essentials Bundle: $134.97 $89.97 at Amazon

The new Kindle Essentials bundle contains everything you need to kickstart your e-reading obsession today at Amazon. Including a standard Kindle, your choice of three covers, and a power adaptor, the covers especially are a great addition that allows for a nice personal touch.

New Amazon Kindle: $89.99 $59.99 at Amazon

The latest version of Amazon's superb standard ereader features a brand new adjustable front light, enabling you to read comfortably for hours in both the daytime and at night. What's more, if you're a Prime member, you have unlimited access to the Prime Reading service - a library of over a thousand diverse titles.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite: $129.99 $79.99 at Amazon

The Paperwhite is the mid-tier Kindle, and it's on offer right now at Amazon. It includes an upgraded 300 PPI glare-free display and full waterproofing - making it a top traveling companion. You've also got the option for larger storage sizes over the standard Kindle, great if you're planning on stocking up on books and audiobooks for offline use.

Amazon Kindle Oasis: $269.99 $219.99 at Amazon

The top-of-the-line Kindle Oasis gives you a larger seven-inch glare-free screen - the best Amazon currently offers - plus a brand new adjustable warm light to adjust your onscreen color balance. It's also got waterproofing, plus a super ergonomic design that allows for extremely comfortable reading and easy page-turning.

Amazon Prime Day Kindle Unlimited deals (US)

There are no Prime Day Kindle Unlimited deals in the US right now. As soon as there are, you'll find them here - so bookmark this page and keep checking back.

Amazon Prime Day Kindle deals on books (US)

Kindle books: 2 free (or $1.99 without Prime) at Amazon

Prime members get two free Kindle books, and non-Prime members can pick them up for just $1.99. That means everyone wins in these Prime Day Kindle deals.

Amazon Prime Day Kindle deals in the UK

New Amazon Kindle: £69.99 £44.99 at Amazon

It's not just the US that's getting some great Kindle prices right now courtesy of Amazon Prime Day, UK readers too can bag a deal today. This standard Kindle's a great option if you're a light reader and only want the basics. You still get a front light here, plus unlimited access to the Prime reading service if you're a Prime member.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite: £119.99 £79.99 at Amazon

The next tier up is the excellent Kindle Paperwhite, which offers a few key upgrades over the standard Kindle. Firstly, there's full waterproofing here, so if you like to sit back and enjoy a read in the tub, look no further. You're also getting a brighter screen, plus, if you choose, the option for a higher storage capacity overall.

Amazon Kindle Oasis: £229.99 £159.99 at Amazon

If you're a heavy reader, or looking to upgrade a weathered old Kindle device, Amazon is also offering a nice price cut on the top of the line Kindle Oasis today. With the Oasis you're getting an upgraded (and slightly larger) seven-inch display, adjustable colour balance, and an overall more ergonomic design.

Amazon Prime Day Kindle Unlimited deals (UK)

Amazon Kindle Unlimited (3 months): free at Amazon

Prime members can grab three months of Kindle Unlimited, Amazon's reading service, for absolutely nothing right now - an excellent offer if you're looking to warm up with a good book this fall. There are over one million titles and thousands of audiobooks to choose between.

Amazon Kindle Unlimited (3 months): £24 £7.99 at Amazon

If you're an existing UK Kindle Unlimited subscriber, and you also have Amazon Prime, you can bag yourself three months of Kindle Unlimited for the price of one right now - just make sure you're signed in to see the updated pricing on this excellent Kindle deal.

Amazon Prime Day Kindle deals on books (UK)

There are no Prime Day Kindle book deals in the UK right now. As soon as there are, you'll find them here - so bookmark this page and keep checking back.

Is Kindle Unlimited worth it?

Amazon Kindle Unlimited, along with Audible, is a fantastic service that perfectly compliments any Amazon Kindle device. You get unlimited access to a library of over one million books and magazines, plus some free audiobook narration on select titles courtesy of Audible. It's good value, at just $7.95 / £7.99 a month, and you'll never run out of fantastic content.

That said, Prime members get access to the Prime reading service. It's like a stripped-down version of Kindle Unlimited, and has a few thousand free titles. So if you have Prime, even if you don't want to sign up to Kindle Unlimited, you'll still have plenty of books to read with your Kindle device.

Of course, if you've never signed up for the free Kindle Unlimited trial before, then you can get a whole three months for free right now if you're a Prime member. That's more than enough time to decide whether you're going to get your money's worth from Kindle Unlimited - just remember to cancel your subscription before your three months is up if you're not planning to fully subscribe.



Is Amazon Prime Day the best time for Kindle deals?

Amazon tends to put its own devices on sale quite regularly throughout the year, especially over events like Black Friday, Labor Day and Memorial Day. However, Prime Day is Amazon's biggest shopping event of the year, and it likes to reserve the best deals on its own devices for now.

Last year, we didn't see Amazon drop the price of its Kindles any lower after Prime Day - not even in November or December. We don't expect the prices to drop further this year, either, so if you see an Amazon Prime Day Kindle deal you like, we recommend picking it up while you can.



Other great Amazon services to check out