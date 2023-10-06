The LG C3 OLED TV down to a new record-low price is the Black Friday deal to beat

The 2023 Black Friday deals event is just around the corner, and we have our eye on the stunning LG C3 OLED, which is one of the best TVs you can buy, thanks to its exceptional picture quality, comprehensive smart capabilities, and sleek, slim design.



• Shop more early Black Friday deals at Amazon



While we expected to see LG's C3 OLED TV discounted to a new record-low price during the November sale, Amazon has given us an early treat by dropping the 65-inch display to $1,599.99 (was $2,499.99). That's a whopping $900 discount and the lowest price we've ever seen.



The LG C3 OLED TV is a successor to our best-rated TV, the LG C2, and includes upgrades such as LG's latest and greatest image processor, the Alpha9 Gen6 chip, which delivers a gorgeous picture with improved brightness and contrast. The LG C3 also packs a new webOS experience and four HDMI 2.1 ports, which gamers will love for next-gen consoles, plus Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos support and an ultra-thin, sleek design.



Today's early Black Friday deal on the LG C3 OLED is not only the lowest price we've ever seen, but it also beats the current offer at Best Buy and Walmart. It's an incredible price for a fantastic TV, and we can't guarantee you'll find a better offer at the official Black Friday deals event or the October Amazon Prime Day sale.

LG C3 OLED TV - down to a new record-low price

More of the best TV deals ahead of Black Friday

LG C2 65-Inch 4K Smart TV (2022): was $2,099.99 now $1,549 at Walmart

The LG C2 OLED is our best-rated TV and Walmart has the 65-inch model on sale for $1,549 - the lowest price you can find. The stunning display is praised for its intense brightness and vivid colors in our LG C2 OLED review. The 65-inch TV also packs an a9 Gen5 AI Processor, Dolby Atmos, and voice control - all for under $1,600, which is an incredible value for this highly-rated OLED TV.



Price check: Amazon: $1,596 Best Buy: $1,699.99

Sony A80L series 55-inch OLED TV (2023): was $1,899.99 now $1,598 at Amazon

The Sony A80L is a fantastic mid-range OLED TV from Sony, and today's deal at Amazon brings the 55-inch model down to $1,598 - only $100 more than the record-low price. The 2023 Son display features a gorgeous picture quality that OLED TVs are known for, a robust and immersive sound quality, and Sony's new Game Menu with full support for 120Hz gaming.

Hisense 75-Inch U6 Series 4K Google TV: was $1,199.99 now $799.99 at Best Buy

If you're looking for a budget set, you can get this massive 75-inch Hisense 4K smart TV for just $799.99 at Best Buy. In our Hisense U6 Series review, we praised it for its excellent picture quality at an affordable price. You're getting support for both Dolby Vision and HDR10+, plus the Google Assistant, hands-free voice control, and Game Mode Plus - all for $800.

Amazon Fire TV 75-inch Omni QLED Series 4K TV: was $1,099.99 now $899.99 at Amazon

Amazon's 2023 Fire TV Omni QLED Series is a big step up in the otherwise cheap range of smart TVs, and this massive 75-inch model is now on sale for a record-low price of $899.99. This set boasts premium features, including a QLED display, full-array local dimming, Dolby Vision IQ, and HDR10+ Adaptive support to deliver a high-quality picture for all-around viewing and gaming. A good overall buy for the budget-conscious who don't want to compromise on picture quality and performance.

Samsung 65-inch AU7000 Crystal 4K Smart TV: was $499.99 now $479.99 at Best Buy

If you don't need an OLED display but still want a premium picture experience, Samsung's AU7000 Crystal series is a fantastic option since you can grab this 65-inch model for just $479.99. This 4K UHD TV from Samsung packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor and smart capabilities and allows you to enjoy a range of great games on the Samsung Gaming Hub.

Shop more TV offers with our list of the best TV deals, and if you're looking for a more premium display, see the best OLED TV deals.



You can also look forward to the Black Friday TV deals event and Amazon Black Friday deals.