Our 7 TV award winners have big Black Friday deals – here are the best

Samsung 55-inch S90C OLED TV: was $1,899 now $1,297.99 at Amazon

The S90C is our best-rated OLED TV and it's down to a record-low price of $1,297 at Amazon. Our Samsung S90C review awarded this one five stars out of five, praising its gorgeous picture and gaming features. It costs the same LG's C3 OLED, but it's brighter and sounds better – it's excellent value.

Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED 55-inch 4K TV: was $599.99 now $439.99 at Amazon

Amazon's all-new Fire TV Omni QLED Series is a big step up in the otherwise cheap range of smart TVs. This set boasts premium features, including a QLED display, full-array local dimming, Dolby Vision IQ, and HDR10+ Adaptive support to deliver a high-quality picture for all-around viewing and gaming. A good overall buy for the budget-conscious who don't want to compromise on performance, especially now that it's on sale for $439.99 – though that's $10 more than its cheapest-ever price.

TCL QM8 Class 65-inch 4K mini-LED TV: was $1699.99 now $898 at Amazon

TCL's flagship TV has hit a near-record-low price in this early Black Friday TV deal. The QM8 Class is a high-brightness mini-LED model packed with features such as an anti-glare screen and both Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10+ support. We admired its handling of sports, games, and movies in our TCL QM8 Class review, and would strongly suggest you grab this great deal on the 65-inch model.

Samsung 65-inch S95C Smart UHD 4K OLED TV: was $3,299.99 now $2,179 at Walmart

The S95C isn't just one of the best TVs that Samsung makes; it's one of the best OLED TVs on the market right now. Better yet, it's down to an incredible $2,197 at Walmart right now. In our Samsung S95C review, we awarded a gorgeous display a perfect five stars for its exceptional brightness, color volume, and sharpness. This is a flagship display with a flagship price, but it's a TV that gets an easy recommendation thanks to its outstanding picture quality.

LG 65-inch G3 4K OLED TV: was $2,796.99 now $2,296.99 at Amazon

A slim, elegant TV designed to be wall-mounted, the LG G3 is LG's brightest-ever OLED, thanks to MLA technology. Vivid colors and rich contrast combine to create a stunning picture. The G3 also has all the gaming features you could need as well. Today's Black Friday deal from Amazon brings the 65-inch model down to $2,296.99 – a new record-low price.

Samsung 65-inch QN900C 8K Neo-QLED (mini-LED) TV: was $4,999 now $3,194 at Walmart

Keeping the 8K TV flag waving, the Samsung QN900C demonstrates what all the fuss about 8K TVs is. Excellent 8K upscaling, stunning brightness and contrast and fantastic color depth combine to make a phenomenal picture. It's still pricier than a lot of 4K flagship 65-inch TVs, but $1,805 off is a massive discount and makes the 8K dream that little more attainable.

LG C2 42-Inch 4K Smart TV (2022): was $1,129 now $996.99 at Walmart

As one of the top rated OLEDs of 2022, the LG C2 is one of the best Black Friday TV deals available at Walmart, with the 42-inch available for under $1,000. The stunning display is praised for vivid colors and brilliant contrast in our LG C2 OLED review. It also supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for movies and the Alpha a9 Gen 5 processor for smoother, cleaner image processing.

Samsung 55-inch S90C QD-OLED TV: was £1,899 now £1,099 at PRC Direct with cashback

The Samsung S90C finds itself at the top of the best OLED TVs list, offering the stunning picture, gaming performance and sound quality of its more premium sibling the Samsung S95C, but for a fraction of the cost. You get everything you'll need in a TV with this one and with a £800 discount once you claim cashback via Samsung (there's a link to this on the product listing) this is an absolute bargain for one of the best TVs around.

LG 48-inch C2 4K OLED TV: was £999 now £898 at Amazon

One of the most highly rated TVs of 2022, the LG C2 topped many of our lists such as best TV and best OLED TV, thanks to its stunning picture, wealth of gaming capabilities and excellent value. It has since been de-throned as best TV by the Samsung S90C, out TV of the year 2023, but the 48-inch model of the LG C2 for under £900 is a no-brainer. Be quick though, they're selling fast.

LG 55-inch G3 4K OLED TV: was £2,599 now £1,559 at AO.com*

A slim, elegant TV designed to be wall-mounted, the LG G3 is LG's brightest ever OLED thanks to MLA technology. Vivid colors and rich contrast combine to create a stunning picture. The G3 also has all the gaming features you could need as well. To get this deal, you need to sign up to AO's membership, which is £39 a year. If you don't want to, non-member price is £1,559 which is in line with other retailers.

This is a member-only price.

Samsung 65-inch S95C Smart UHD 4K OLED TV: was £3,099 now £1,969 at Amazon

The S95C isn't just one of the best TVs that Samsung makes, it's one of the best OLED TVs on the market right now and the 65-inch model has just fallen to under £2,000. In our Samsung S95C review, we awarded a gorgeous display a perfect five stars for its exceptional brightness, color volume, and sharpness. This is a flagship display with a flagship price, but it's a TV that gets an easy recommendation thanks to its outstanding picture quality.

Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED 55-inch: was £749.99 now £499.99 at Amazon

This has previously been £449.99 during Prime Day, so it may drop again – but Amazon promises an instant refund of the difference (until the November 27) if it does, so feel free to buy today and hope you get some back! Even if it stays at this price, it's still a solid deal for a 55-inch 4K TV that gives strong picture quality with Dolby Vision IQ HDR, VRR and ALLM next-gen gaming features, and the Fire TV smart TV platform.

Samsung 65-inch QN900C 8K Neo-QLED (mini-LED) TV: was £3, 799 now £2,999 at Reliant

Keeping the 8K TV flag waving, the Samsung QN900C demonstrates what all the fuss about 8K TVs is. Excellent 8K upscaling, stunning brightness and contrast and fantastic color depth combine to make a phenomenal picture. It's still pricier than a lot of 4K flagship 65-inch TVs, but under £3,000 off is a fantastic price and makes the 8K dream that little more attainable.

Out of all the TVs we've reviwed, these are some of the best TVs that you can buy today. First up is the phenomenal Samsung S90C, which we not only award five stars but also named our TV of the year at the TechRadar Choice Awards – and for good reason. It gives you access to QD-OLED technology for a bright picture with perfect black tones and contrast.

The S90C also has plenty of gaming features, including up to 144Hz refresh rate, VRR and ALLM support across all four HDMI 2.1 ports. Thanks to these gaming features, the S90C also our pick for gaming too. There are two amazing deals in both the US and UK (listed above) for the 55-inch.

Another blockbuster deal is at Amazon on the Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED. This was named best value TV at the TechRadar Choice Awards as it offers a vibrant, colorful picture, Dolby Vision support and solid gaming performance, all at an incredibly low price. You can get a big screen TV for little money with this set.

The TCL QM8 was named best mid-range TV at the TR Choice Awards thanks to its wonderfully bright mini-LED screen and mix of features that will suit gamers, sports and movie fans alike. It's only available in the US unfortunately, but there are still plenty of great offers listed above for the UK.

Next up is the LG G3, which we named best for movies. This is because the G3 has a beautifully balanced picture, with stunning color and brightness, deep black levels and a natural quality. In our review, we called the G3's picture "sensational", so it's no wonder it took home an award.

The Samsung S95C won our award for best OLED TV and it's clear why - it does what the Samsung S90C does, but does it better. It has even brighter, more vivid colors, thanks to its better contrast and an external connections box (called One Connect) to keep things tidy. The S90C is overall better value, but the deals above mean the S95C is an option for those with the budget to spend on this stunning TV.

Finally, there's the Samsung QN900C, which in our five-star review we said "keeps the 8K TV flag flying". The 8K upscaling on this TV is brilliant and has a brightness and color profile that wowed us. Yes, it's a lot pricier than 65-inch 4K TVs, but for those looking for 8K, the above deals make that a little more attainable.

