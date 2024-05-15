LG's cheapest OLED TV just crashed to a new record-low price ahead of Memorial Day

The LG B3 is ranked in our best TV list as the best cheap OLED display, thanks to its stunning picture quality, excellent gaming features, and affordable price. Just ahead of this year's Memorial Day sales event, I spotted the 65-inch model on sale for $1,199.99 (was $1,499.99). That's a new record-low price and a fantastic value for a big-screen OLED TV.



Released last year, the LG B3 delivers an exceptional picture, thanks to the OLED display coupled with LG's α7 AI Processor Gen6, which results in deep contrasts and rich colors. You're also getting Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos for superior sound, excellent gaming features, and smart capabilities with webOS 23.



The best part about the LG B3 is, by far, the price. It's not only LG's cheapest OLED TV, but it's also one of the most affordable OLED displays on the market. If you're looking for a premium display on a budget, you can't get much better than today's deal on LG's 65-inch B3 OLED TV at Best Buy.

Today's best budget OLED TV: LG's 65-inch B3

LG 65-inch B3 Series OLED TV: was $1,499.99 now $1,199.99 at Best Buy

The LG B3 OLED TV not only features a gorgeous display (120Hz refresh rate, 8.3 million self-lit pixels) that provides rich contrast and color, but it also comes with Nvidia G-Sync, AMD FreeSync Premium, and VRR built-in along with four HDMI 2.1 ports, making it perfect for gaming. Today's deal from Best Buy brings the 65-inch model down to a record-low price of $1,199.99.

More of today's best OLED TV deals

LG C2 42-Inch 4K OLED Smart TV (2022): was $1,549.99 now $849 at Walmart

The LG C2 OLED was rated as last year's best TV, and Walmart has this 42-inch model on sale for a fantastic price of $849. The gorgeous display is praised for its intense brightness and vivid colors in our LG C2 OLED review and packs an a9 Gen5 AI Processor, Dolby Atmos, and voice control - all for under $1,000. Please note that this specific model is sold by a third-party seller but is fulfilled by Walmart.



You can also get the 65-inch LG C2 OLED TV for $1,479

LG C4 48-inch OLED 4K TV: was $1,599.99 now $1,499.99 at Best Buy

LG's all-new 48-inch C4 OLED TV is getting a first-time $100 discount, bringing the price down to $1,499.99. The C4 is a successor to the highly-rated LG C3, and we predict it will become one of this year's best OLED TVs. Upgrades include new gaming features, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance and exceptional brightness.

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023): was $2,499.99 now $1,599.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy has the best-selling 65-inch LG C3 OLED TV on sale for $1,599.99, which is only $100 more than the record-low price we briefly saw a few weeks ago. The stunning OLED TV features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you get four HDMI 2.1 ports for next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience - all for under $1,600, which is fantastic value for a premium OLED display.

Samsung 65-inch S90C Smart 4K OLED TV: was $2,599.99 now $1,599.99 at Best Buy

The Samsung S90C OLED is TechRadar's best TV of the year, and Best Buy has the 65-inch model on sale for $1,599.99. Our Samsung S90C review awarded this TV five stars, praising its gorgeous picture, extensive gaming features, super slim design, and reasonable price - especially with today's $1,000 price cut.

Shop more TV offers with our list of the best TV deals, and if you're looking for a more premium display, see the best OLED TV deals. You can also look forward to discounts at the Memorial Day TV sales event.