Forget Prime Day, these early OLED TV deals are exactly what I’m looking for

While Amazon Prime Day may be right around the corner, with the event running from July 16th to 17th, you don't need to wait until then if you're looking for one of the best OLED TVs, as I've already spotted some deals that are worth your time.

In the US, you can get LG's 2024 entry-level OLED, the LG B4 in its brand new 48-inch size for $799.99 (was $1,499.99) at Best Buy – a staggering $700 off. Our 2023 TV of the year, the Samsung S90C, is available in a 65-inch size for $1,599 (was $2,599) at Amazon and finally, the LG B4's predecessor, the brilliant LG B3, has seen its 65-inch model drop to $1,296.99 (was $1,496.99) at Amazon.

In the UK, the 55-inch B4 is down to £899 (was £1,599) at Amazon – a near 50% discount – while the incredible Samsung S90C has seen its 55-inch model drop to an unbelievable £898 (was £1,129) at Amazon. Finally, the popular LG C3 has had its 55-inch model drop to £999 (was £1,199) at John Lewis.

Check below for more in-depth info on each deal, plus a detailed breakdown of each TV further down the page.

If you're looking for something a bit different, you can check out other Amazon Prime Day TV deals, covering everything from basic 32-inch LED sets to more premium mini-LED and OLED sets.

OLED TVs - US

LG 48-inch Class B4 Series OLED 4K UHD TV: was $1,499.99 now $799.99 at Best Buy

The 48-inch LG B4 OLED TV is getting its best discount yet, on sale for just $799.99 at Best Buy. Its self-lit OLED pixels and Dolby Vision HDR provide enhanced color and contrast, while its gaming features and 120Hz refresh rate make it an unbeatable deal for gamers looking for a TV upgrade. The B4 is a worthwhile investment for anyone who likes watching TV or playing games.

Samsung 65-inch S90C Smart 4K OLED TV: was $2,599.99 now $1,599.99 at Samsung

The Samsung S90C OLED is TechRadar's best TV of the year, and the 65-inch model is on sale for $1,599.99. That's a massive $1,000 discount and $100 more than the record-low price. Our Samsung S90C review awarded this TV five stars, praising its gorgeous picture, extensive gaming features, super slim design, and reasonable price – especially with today's $1,000 price cut.

LG B3 Series 65-inch TV: was $1,496.99 now $1,296.99 at Amazon

One of the cheapest OLED TVs you can buy is LG's 65-inch B3, which is on sale for a fantastic price of $1,296.99. You're getting a gorgeous display (120Hz refresh rate, 8.3 million self-lit pixels) that provides rich contrast and color. The LG TV also comes with Nvidia G-Sync, AMD FreeSync Premium, and VRR built-in, along with four HDMI 2.1 ports, making it perfect for gaming.

OLED TVs - UK

LG B4 55-inch 4K OLED TV (2024) - was £1,599 now £899 at Amazon

The LG B4 is the entry-level OLED in LG's 2024 TV range and has seen some significant upgrades over its predecessor, the LG B3 (still a brilliant TV in its own right). As well as carrying over the excellent performance of the B3, it comes with a better processor, improved brightness and four HDMI 2.1 ports for gaming. This deal knocks a staggering £700 off its full price - something we'd expect much further on down the line.

Samsung 55-inch S90C OLED TV: was £1,129 now £899 at Amazon

Offering a striking QD-OLED picture with dynamic colour, deep black levels, and superb contrast, along with plenty of gaming features such as four HDMI 2.1 ports, all in a sleek and trim design, it's no wonder the Samsung S90C was our favourite TV in 2023 and sits atop many of our best TV lists. Today's deal from Amazon on the 55-inch model is a record-low price.

LG C3 55-inch OLED TV: was £1,199 now £999 at John Lewis

The LG C3 covers nearly all the bases - stunning HDR pictures with vivid colour, rich contrast and black levels, a near complete list of gaming features across four HDMI 2.1 ports, and a sleek design. It also comes in a wide range of sizes. This deal takes the 55-inch model down to under £1000, which for an OLED TV offering this much, is exceptional value.

OLED tech is regularly found in the best TVs. It uses self-emitting pixels, meaning each pixel can individually dim and brighten – something LED TVs, which use a backlight, can't do. This results in deep blacks, spectacular contrast, and bolder, more lifelike colors and textures.

The Samsung S90C was TechRadar's TV of the year in 2023. Utilizing QD-OLED technology (a combo of an OLED panel with the quantum dot tech found in QLED TVs) the S90C delivers both stunning contrast and dark tones with heightened brightness levels compared to a standard OLED TV. It's also a fantastic gaming companion, with four HDMI 2.1 ports that carry everything you'd expect from the best gaming TVs – 4K 120Hz (up to 144Hz), VRR (with AMD FreeSync Premium), ALLM, and Samsung's handy Gaming Hub.

LG's entry-level OLED, the LG B4, arrived on the scene in 2024. It carries a lot of the same features as its predecessor, the LG B3 (more on that below), but adds four HDMI 2.1 ports, up to 144Hz refresh rate, a new 48-inch size and LG's new Alpha 8 AI processor, said to mimic the processing power of the LG C3 – a more premium set from 2023. The B3 was a fantastic TV and all signs point to the B4 following in its footsteps – which is why it was my most anticipated TV of 2024.

Speaking of the LG B3, I named it my dark horse OLED TV in 2023. Although it doesn't carry the same features as more premium OLED TVs, its contrast is still rich, black levels are suitably realistic, and it has natural colors. It also carries some serious gaming chops (but is limited to two HDMI 2.1 ports, however). The B3 is an OLED TV with value written all over it.

Finally, the LG C3. LG's mid-range C-series of OLEDs has proved immensely popular over the years, and the C3 continues that tradition. Although we didn't find it improved much on its predecessor the C2, it almost didn't need to. Quite simply, it won't let you down with its excellent OLED picture, full list of gaming features, sleek design, and a full range of sizes from 42-83 inches.

