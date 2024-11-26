As a TV reviewer, these are the top 5 Samsung TV Black Friday deals I'd buy

Black Friday has nearly arrived, meaning Black Friday TV deals on a wide range of sets. Of all the Black Friday deals I've seen so far, some of the best have been on Samsung TVs, from premium OLEDs to budget QLEDs and everything in between.

Samsung's TVs are among the best TVs on the market, offering generally excellent picture quality across the board. They're also well equipped for gaming, with four HDMI 2.1 ports featuring in even budget models.

Below, I've linked my top five Samsung TV deals in the US and UK, featuring record-low prices and huge savings. Highlights include the 65-inch Samsung S90D hitting a lowest-ever price of $1,397.99 (was $1,797.99) at Amazon US. In the UK, the 55-inch Samsung S95D has hit a ridiculously low £1,489 (was £1,599) at Amazon UK—the cheapest we've ever seen for our 2024 TV of the year! But there's a deal here to suit everyone.

Today's best Samsung TV deals in the US

Samsung 65-inch S90D OLED 4K TV: was $1,797.99 now $1,397.99 at Amazon The Samsung S90D is the 2024 mid-range OLED series in Samsung's TV lineup. It features a QD-OLED panel at a more affordable price than the premium Samsung S95D. For that reason alone, you can expect impressive picture quality, and it also has an extensive list of gaming features. This is the cheapest we've ever seen the S90D, so grab it while you can.

Samsung 55-inch S95D: was $2,397.99 now $1,819.99 at Amazon The Samsung S95D OLED TV is our choice for best TV in the 2024 TechRadar Choice Awards. It has an incredibly detailed QD-OLED picture with anti-reflection technology, spectacular gaming features, and a great-looking design. Colors look natural, and the image is exceptionally bright for an OLED TV. This is your chance to get the 55-inch version of 2024's best TV for over $500 off.

Samsung Q80D 50-inch QLED 4K TV: was $999 now $749 at Samsung Delivering excellent QLED pictures with surprisingly deep black levels and bold colors, the Samsung Q80D covers all the bases at a mid-range price. It also has an extensive list of gaming features that includes 4K 120Hz and VRR across four HDMI 2.1 ports. Our Samsung Q80D TV review gave this one four and a half stars out of five, praising its 'great QLED pictures at an attainable price'. Note, the 50-inch variant of this model has been $100 cheaper before but most of the price cuts on the larger sizes are matches for the record-low.

Samsung Q60D 55-inch QLED 4K TV: was $799.99 now $499.99 at Samsung The Q60D is the latest in Samsung's range of more budget QLED displays. The slim design looks great in any living room and includes valuable features like Dual LED for improved contrast. Its 60Hz refresh rate means it's not the best for next-gen gaming, but it's a great choice for everyday viewing. Today's Black Friday sale at Samsung brings this 55-inch model down to its lowest price ever.

Samsung 55-inch QN90D mini-LED TV: was $1,799.99 now $1,197.99 at Amazon The Samsung QN90D is ideal for bright rooms and essential for sports fans, thanks to its bright, mini-LED panel and excellent motion handling. It delivers realistic detail, vivid color and strong contrast. It's a superb gaming TV too, with four HDMI 2.1 ports, 4K 144Hz, VRR and ALLM support as well as tons of cloud gaming options via the Samsung Gaming Hub. This deal takes the 55-inch model down to a record-low $1,197.99.

Today's best Samsung TV deals in the UK

Samsung S95D 55-inch OLED TV: was £1,599 now £1,489 at Amazon The Samsung 55-inch S95D OLED TV is the TV everyone wants to own. It has an incredibly detailed QD-OLED picture with anti-reflection technology, spectacular gaming features, and a great-looking design. Colours look dynamic and natural, and blacks are deep. It's easily one of 2024's best TVs and it's now down to a record-low price.

Samsung Q80D 55-inch QLED TV: was £1,399 now £699 at Amazon The Samsung Q80D is a seriously impressive TV that delivers a vibrant, colorful picture with impressive contrast, demonstrating the Q80D's effective backlight control. It's also packed with gaming features – 4K 120Hz, VRR and more – across four HDMI 2.1 ports. This TV is excellent value even at full price, but this deal for £699 – 50% off its full price – is the cheapest we've ever seen it.

Samsung 55-inch S90D QD-OLED TV: was £1,134 now £1,065 at Amazon The Samsung S90D is the 2024 mid-range OLED series in Samsung's TV lineup. It features a QD-OLED panel at a more affordable price than the premium Samsung S95D. For that reason alone, you can expect impressive picture quality, and it also has an extensive list of gaming features. This deal sees the 55-inch model hit its lowest-ever price of £1,065, which is exceptional value for this TV.

Samsung 55-inch QN90D mini-LED TV: was £1,699 now £939 at AO.com Price exclusive to AO members* The Samsung QN90D is the ideal companion for any sports fans, with high brightness levels and exceptional motion handling. It also makes for a great gaming TV, with four HDMI 2.1 ports supporting 4K 144Hz, VRR, ALLM and more. This deal for AO members drops the price of its 55-inch model to under £1,000 – which is a record-low for this superb TV. Not only that, but you can claim a Samsung HW-S50B soundbar for free.

*To sign up for an AO membership costs £39 a year, but you're still netting a £60 saving overall compared to most other retailers. Non-member price: £1,039.



Samsung 50-inch Q60D QLED TV : was £699 now £434.14 at Amazon Samsung's entry-level QLED TV, the Samsung Q60D, delivers bright, colorful pictures thanks to its combination of a QLED panel and 'Dual LED' backlighting tech. It comes in a sleek, light and trim frame that's rare for sets at this price. It also has a great range of features including Samsung's Tizen smart TV interface and SmartThings platform. This deal takes the 50-inch model down to a record-low of £434.14, which is great value for a 50-inch QLED TV.

In my Samsung S95D review, I described it as "the future of OLED" and called it the "standard bearer for TV in 2024". The Samsung S95D impressed with its powerful contrast, vibrant colors and impeccable detail, and it introduced OLED Glare Free tech, which essentially eliminates screen reflections. It has a sleek design, great built-in sound and an extensive list of gaming features, and is easily one of the best OLED TVs I've ever seen.

Sitting below the S95D is the Samsung S90D. While we haven't had a chance to try out the S90D here at TechRadar, we loved its predecessor, the Samsung S90C (our 2023 TV of the year). On paper, the S90D carries all the same great features as the S90C such as four HDMI 2.1 ports for gaming, and a QD-OLED display panel. Although we haven't tested it, there are some outstanding offers available that are too good to miss.

The Samsung QN90D is simply the best TV for sports, thanks to its bright, mini-LED-backlit display panel and brilliant motion handling, which made any fast-moving images look smooth during my testing. It's also great for movies and gaming thanks to its contrast-rich, colorful picture and full suite of gaming features including 4K 144Hz and VRR across four HDMI 2.1 ports.

The Samsung Q80D has a mid-range price, but premium performance and features. Its QLED panel is seriously effective, delivering stunning contrast and black levels, along with vibrant, bold colors. It's no slouch for gaming either, with its four HDMI 2.1 ports supporting 4K 120Hz and VRR and cloud gaming options putting it with the best gaming TVs on the market.

For a budget option, there's the Samsung Q60D. During testing, its QLED panel with Dual LED tech delivered a picture with great contrast. As with all Samsung sets I tested in 2024, details and textures were lifelike. While it's not as well equipped for gaming, it still features Samsung's Gaming Hub for cloud gaming.

If you're looking for more great Black Friday deals, be sure to check out our Black Friday OLED TV deals for the best offers on today's premium OLED sets. Or if you're looking for a sound upgrade for your new samsung TV, check out our guide to the best Black Friday soundbar deals.

More of today's Black Friday sales in the US

More of today's Black Friday sales in the UK