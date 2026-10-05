It's already October, and with Amazon officially kicking off its second Prime Day — dubbed Prime Big Deal Days — of the year tomorrow, we're getting closer and closer to the start of the holiday season. And as with other shopping events, it's an excellent time to pick up some Lego sets at generally very good prices.

Prime Big Deal Days, which runs from October 6 through October 7 for Prime members, will be ripe with discounts, but the party has started a bit early. Whether you're after savings on Lego Star Wars or Botanicals, Apple's AirPods Pro 3, the new Mac mini, or TVs of varying types and sizes, discounts are already available.

Now, as TechRadar's resident Lego expert, I've been perusing Amazon's early deal section and the shopping giant at large for discounts on iconic Lego bricks. There are the expected discounts on the Botanicals theme, which are adorable flowers and plants that you won't need to water, as well as Star Wars, Technic, and even Ideas sets.

One surprise, though, is the first sizable discounts on Lego's first-run Smart Play sets, including the Star Wars one, which we found to be pretty, pretty fun. We even spoke with Mark Hamill about them.

So ahead, I am sharing my top picks for Lego deals this Prime Big Deal Days.

Today's best Lego deals under $10

Save 34% Lego Botanicals Daisies: was $14.99 now $9.89 at Amazon Whether you want a smaller Lego flower build or want to expand your Botanicals collection, you can't go wrong with this set of Lego Botanicals Daisies for just under $10 on Amazon. Read more Read less ▼

Save 20% Lego Roses: was $14.99 now $11.99 at Amazon These Roses will look great with any Lego Flowers set, even though these aren't part of the Botanical theme! Right now, this duo is down to $11.99. Read more Read less ▼

Today's best Lego Star Wars deals

Save 17% Lego Star Wars Brick-Built Star Wars Logo: was $59.99 now $49.99 at Amazon The opening crawl of any Star Wars film might be one of the most iconic openings in any film franchise. And now, you can finally build the iconic Star Wars logo out of Lego bricks, and the design team hid some fun details in there. This fantastic set is down to $49.99 at Amazon ahead of Prime Big Deal Days. Read more Read less ▼

Save 20% Lego Star Wars R2-D2 Building Set: was $99.99 now $79.99 at Amazon R2-D2 is the most iconic droid around, and right now you can build your own out of 1,050 Lego bricks for just $79.99. That's a 20% discount from the $99.99 MSRP, and Prime members get free fast shipping. This set comes with a mini R2-D2, a display plate, and a Darth Malak minifigure. Read more Read less ▼

Today's best Lego Botanicals deals

Save 20% Lego Botanicals Happy Plants: was $22.99 now $18.39 at Amazon With over 7,000 sold on Amazon in the past month, it's clear Lego has a hit on its hands with the most joyful set in the Botanicals theme. Happy Plants are exactly what the name says – two plants with smiley faces in cute pots, one blue, one yellow. This set is already 20% off at $18.39 on Amazon right now. Read more Read less ▼

Save 20% Lego Botanicals Mini Orchid: was $29.99 now $23.99 at Amazon This one is a personal favorite of mine, and it's the perfect display piece. The Botanicals Mini Orchid is a delightful set made up of 274 pieces. Right now, it's just $23.99 on Amazon. Read more Read less ▼

Save 20% Lego Botanicals Chrysanthemum: was $29.99 now $23.99 at Amazon The Lego Botanicals Chrysanthemum is back to just $23.99 from $29.99 ahead of Prime Big Deal Days. This is an especially vibrant Lego Botanical set and should be a fun, easy build with 278 pieces. Read more Read less ▼

Save 20% Lego Botanicals Lucky Bamboo: was $29.99 now $23.99 at Amazon Amazon has reduced the price of Lego Botanical Lucky Bamboo back to the lowest we've ever tracked. This delightful set is just $23.95 right now with free shipping for Prime members. Read more Read less ▼

Save 27% Lego Botanicals Flowering Cactus: was $34.99 now $25.55 at Amazon This is a really adorable one, and it's back to the lowest price we've tracked. Ahead of Prime Big Deal Days, the Lego Botanicals Flowering Cactus is 27% off at $25.55 Read more Read less ▼

Save 30% Lego Botanicals Succulents: was $49.99 now $34.99 at Amazon If you're after colors, the Lego Botanicals Succulents is an excellent pickup on Amazon for Prime Day. Right now it's $34.99 – a 30% discount from $49.99 –and you'll build several plants out of 771 pieces. Read more Read less ▼

Today's best Lego Technic deals

Save 20% Lego Technic Ford Bronco: was $64.99 now $51.99 at Amazon For $51.99 on Amazon, you can build a Ford Bronco out of Lego Technic bricks. This is a fun set that lets you build detailed parts of the vehicle, including the rear axle, engine, and suspension. Read more Read less ▼

Save 17% Lego Technic Planet Earth and Moon in Orbit: was $74.99 now $61.99 at Amazon While you won't build a car with this Lego Technic set, you'll still get a pretty out-of-this-world result. For $61.99 on Amazon – after a 17% discount – you'll build a working model of Earth and Moon, which you can rotate to see the orbit pattern. Read more Read less ▼

Today's best Lego Disney deals

Save 37% Lego Disney Moana Hei Hei: was $39.99 now $25 at Amazon Hei Hei is probably one of the most iconic Disney characters, and I'd bet Moana fans agree. Right now, ahead of Prime Big Deal Days you can build Hei Hei out of 566 Lego pieces for just $25 – a 37% discount. Read more Read less ▼

Save 55% Lego Disney Moana's Adventure Canoe: was $59.99 now $26.94 at Amazon Don't blame us if you belt out 'How Far I'll Go' from Moana as you build the Adventure Canoe from the film. This Lego set is down to just $26.94 on Amazon after an instant 55% discount and comes with 4 figures. Read more Read less ▼