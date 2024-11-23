Get your hands on the best robot vacuum at its lowest price in over six months
Take advantage of this £220 discount and get those floors sparkling for the festive season
Black Friday week has officially arrived, so now's the perfect time to purchase those "Oh I really shouldn't" products you've been lusting after. One such product for me has seen a satisfying £220 discount; right now, you can purchase the Eufy X10 Pro Omni at Amazon for £579 (was £799).
Firmly holding the top spot in our ranking of the best robot vacuums, the Eufy X10 Pro Omni is a steal thanks to this generous 28% discount, reducing it to the lowest price we've seen in at least 6 months. If you happen to have your heart set on a particular brand, there are plenty of other deals to be found in our selection of the best Black Friday robot vacuum deals.
Today's best Eufy X10 Pro Omni deal/s
I'm overjoyed to see this top-ranking robot vacuum and mop has almost a third off. It's our king of the robo vacs for good reason, so it's only natural to be tempted to purchase this excellent and easy-to-use cleaning machine now it's seen a healthy £220 discount.
The Eufy X10 Pro Omni makes the perfect cleaning companion, battling those dust bunnies and leaving floors with a streak-free finish thanks to its vacuum and mopping abilities. To learn more about this satisfyingly smart robot vacuum, check out our full Eufy X10 Pro Omni review, where we call it an "almost perfect" thanks to its excellent cleaning performance, great mop and user-friendly app - though its base station is massive.
If you're more interested in finding a deal on some. of the best cordless vacuums, or just the best vacuums in general, we've got you covered in our round-up of the best Black Friday vacuum deals.
More of today's Black Friday sales in the UK
- Amazon: up to 58% off Kindle and Echo
- AO: savings on games consoles and appliances
- Argos: up to 50% off toys, Lego, TVs and gifts
- Boots: up to 60% off Dyson, Oral-B and Philips
- Carphone Warehouse: iPhone from £19.99p/m
- Currys: deals on TVs, appliances, laptops
- Dell: laptops, desktops, monitors from £299
- Dunelm: deals on homewares and appliances
- Dyson: up to £150 off
- Ebay: up to 50% off refurbished tech
- EE Store: £40 off the PlayStation5 Pro
- Emma: up to 50% off mattresses
- Jessops: up to £900 off cameras and drones
- John Lewis: up to £300 off appliances and TVs
- LG: £1,000 or more off TVs and appliances
- Ninja: up to £70 off air fryers
- Samsung: up to £600 off TVs, phones and tablets
- Shark: up to £100 off vacuums
- Toolstation: discounts on tools and smart home
- Very: up to 30% off phones, appliances & clothing
Get the best Black Friday deals direct to your inbox, plus news, reviews, and more.
Sign up to be the first to know about unmissable Black Friday deals on top tech, plus get all your favorite TechRadar content.
Cesci is a Reviews Staff Writer for TechRadar. She writes in-depth reviews based on her real-world testing across a variety of categories, but has a particularly keen interest in home tech, and has written features and reviews about gadgets ranging from headphones to smart lights to graphics tablets. She also has a broad range of experience from working in different industries, from sustainable materials and packaging to skin care.