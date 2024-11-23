Get your hands on the best robot vacuum at its lowest price in over six months

Black Friday week has officially arrived, so now's the perfect time to purchase those "Oh I really shouldn't" products you've been lusting after. One such product for me has seen a satisfying £220 discount; right now, you can purchase the Eufy X10 Pro Omni at Amazon for £579 (was £799).

Firmly holding the top spot in our ranking of the best robot vacuums, the Eufy X10 Pro Omni is a steal thanks to this generous 28% discount, reducing it to the lowest price we've seen in at least 6 months. If you happen to have your heart set on a particular brand, there are plenty of other deals to be found in our selection of the best Black Friday robot vacuum deals.

Eufy X10 Pro Omni: was £799 now £579 at Amazon I'm overjoyed to see this top-ranking robot vacuum and mop has almost a third off. It's our king of the robo vacs for good reason, so it's only natural to be tempted to purchase this excellent and easy-to-use cleaning machine now it's seen a healthy £220 discount.

The Eufy X10 Pro Omni makes the perfect cleaning companion, battling those dust bunnies and leaving floors with a streak-free finish thanks to its vacuum and mopping abilities. To learn more about this satisfyingly smart robot vacuum, check out our full Eufy X10 Pro Omni review, where we call it an "almost perfect" thanks to its excellent cleaning performance, great mop and user-friendly app - though its base station is massive.

If you're more interested in finding a deal on some. of the best cordless vacuums, or just the best vacuums in general, we've got you covered in our round-up of the best Black Friday vacuum deals.

