Score the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra for as little as $399.99 in this week's Samsung sale

Deals
By
published

Swap out your old tablet and bag a huge saving on some new tech

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra on a red background with text saying Big Savings next to it.
(Image credit: Future)

There's no denying just how good this offer is: with the right trade-in you can bag a Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra for as little as $399.99. This incredible deal is part of the latest Discover Samsung sale, and even though we've seen something similar a couple of times before, we're glad to see it again as it's always the best way to score a new tablet for less.

Of course, the discount you get completely depends on the tablet model you trade in. The full $800 rebate is available when you hand over a previous generation Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, though you do get a minimum of $400 for most Samsung tablets – even much older and much less powerful Tab A devices. It's worth checking the full list to see how much your current device is worth.

If that wasn't enough, every purchase also includes 50% off a Book Cover Keyboard Slim to complete the transition into a full portable workstation.

Today’s best Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra: $1,199.99$399.99 with a trade-in at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra: was $1,199.99 now from $399.99 with a trade-in at Samsung
Save up to $800 on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra with this incredible limited-time trade-in deal. The newest high-end Samsung slate has great productivity features like Circle to Search with Google and Note Assist. There are also AI-assisted tools like the ability to turn a sketch into a full image. Up to 16 hours of battery life and a neat S Pen stylus prove useful. You can also get the Book Cover Keyboard Slim for 50% off.

View Deal

And it's worth upgrading to the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra, too, as it has a beautiful 14.6-inch 2,960 x 1,848 AMOLED display, making it more like a laptop replacement than a tablet. It also offers speedy performance and good cameras. It enables you to easily sketch out designs, write notes and even capture your meeting or lecture without lifting a finger thanks to its AI features.

It has 256GB of storage and there’s a dual-lens 12MP selfie camera and 11,200mAh battery with fast charging so it’s good for pretty much everything you can imagine. It'll be as comfy to use to watch TV in the evening as it is to work with throughout the day.

Paul Hatton
Freelance writer

Paul is a digital expert. In the 20 years since he graduated with a first-class honours degree in Computer Science, Paul has been actively involved in a variety of different tech and creative industries that make him the go-to guy for reviews, opinion pieces, and featured articles. With a particular love of all things visual, including photography, videography, and 3D visualisation Paul is never far from a camera or other piece of tech that gets his creative juices going. You'll also find his writing in other places, including Creative Bloq, Digital Camera World, and 3D World Magazine. 

