Samsung's Spring Sale is as good as Black Friday: deals on Galaxy S25 Ultra, QLED TVs, and more

The official Samsung Store has just launched a massive spring sale today, offering a wide range of price cuts across a number of the brand's excellent phones, TVs, tablets, and even appliances.

Featured today are massive discounts of up to $1,900 and collectively some of the best deals I've personally seen at the retailer since Black Friday. I've been busy combing through the entire sale today to list out the very best deals; which you can check out just below.

Of particular note are today's 'deal of the day specials' on the stunning Galaxy S25 Ultra and 65-inch The Frame QLED TV. For the former, you can get a massive $200 upfront discount and $100 of store credit, while the latter featres a huge $700 saving. Both deals bring these models down to a new record-low price, so it's worth checking out these daily specials before they expire.

The Samsung Spring Sale will run throughout the week and feature more daily specials - so keep an eye out for those. In the meantime, check out the 13 best deals that you can shop right now just below.

The best deals in the Samsung Spring sale

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: up to $900 off with a trade-in or $200 off upfront, plus $100 store credit at Samsung

Deal of the day: Samsung is currently offering an incredible promotion of the day on the Galaxy S25 Ultra. For a limited time only, you'll be able to get either the trade-in rebate of up to $900 or an upfront saving of $200. The latter brings this excellent device down to the lowest upfront price so far so this is well worth checking out if you're not looking to line up a trade. In addition, Samsung is also throwing in $100 of store credit on the house so you can bundle in some cheap accessories, too.

Samsung 65-inch The Frame QLED TV (2024): was $1,999.99 now $1,299.99 at Samsung Deal of the day: Samsung's The Frame TV is a dream display for many and you can find the 65-inch model featuered as a deal of the day today in the Samsung Spring Sale. The 2024 Samsung Frame TV features Pantone art-validated colors that deliver lifelike images. Plus, the display now comes with Streams, a complimentary set of artwork streamed from the Samsung Art Store.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra: up to $400 off with a trade-in, or $160 off upfront

The Galaxy Watch Ultra is the best Samsung smartwatch money can buy and right now you can get it for as little as $250 when you trade in an old device. With an extremely rugged design, superb AMOLED display, and powerful fitness features, the Watch Ultra is a particularly good choice for those with an active lifestyle. Note, if you're not looking to trade, then you can still get an incredible $160 upfront discount here.

Galaxy Buds3 Pro: up to $150 off with a trade-in, or $40 off upfront at Samsung

You can benefit from a record-high trade-in discount for Samsung's latest earbuds today at the official Samsung Store. That means you can get these wireless earbuds for as little as $99.99 by handing over a pair of decent buds as part of a trade. Don't want to trade? Instead get yourself a nice $40 upfront discount, bringing these excellent buts down to $209.

Samsun Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra: up to $1,000 off with a trade-in

Save up to $1,000 on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra with this incredible discount and trade-in deal. The tablet is packed with useful features such as Circle to Search with Google and Note Assist. It also has a great-looking screen, a battery life of up to 16 hours, and comes with a useful S Pen stylus for easier navigation and drawing.

Samsung 49-inch Odyssey OLED G9 Curved Gaming Monitor: was $1,799.99 now $1,099.99 at Samsung

The Samsung 49-inch Odyssey OLED G9 Curved Gaming Monitor is the world’s first 49-inch OLED monitor and it offers a dual QHD resolution, 240Hz refresh rate, DisplayHDR True Black 400 support, and it has a 1800R curvature. In simple terms, it means the game is wrapped around you, the colors are suitably vibrant, and it’ll keep up with the fastest action without a hitch. Today's Samsung Spring sale brings this one down to a great price - although it was briefly $99 cheaper on one weekend back in February, annoyingly.

Samsung QN90D 43-inch Neo QLED 4K TV: was $1,499 now $999.99 at Samsung Samsung’s top mini-LED TV of 2024 is on sale for $899; a price that matches beats the previous record from Black Friday by $100. That’s an excellent deal for an upper mid-range TV offering the high brightness, anti-glare screen, and wide viewing angle needed for daytime sports viewing. With four HDMI 2.1 ports and up to 144Hz support, it’s also an excellent TV for gaming.

Samsung 48-inch S90D OLED TV: was $1,599.99 now $1,049.99 at Samsung Samsung's 48-inch S90D OLED TV is on sale for $999.99 today - that's $150 off the best deal I've seen but I'd still say this is a great price. The 2024 OLED display delivers an exceptional picture with deep blacks and bright Pantone-validated colors. You also get Motion Xcelerator 144Hz for a smooth gaming experience and Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite for premium sound.

Samsung 70-inch Q60D 4K QLED TV: was $1,599.90 now $929.99 at Samsung Samsung's Spring sale has dropped this huge 70-inch Q60D QLED TV to $929 - a price that includes a huge $670 discount. The Q60D features 4K and Quantum HDR Smart technology with Motion Xcelerator, resulting in bright colors and realistic images despite it being the more budget-orientated model in the range. Its slim design also means it looks great in any living room.

Samsung 70-inch DU7200 4K TV: was $589.99 now $529.99 at Samsung If you're looking for a big-screen budget display to fill up that living space, Samsung's DU7200 70-inch 4K smart TV is on sale for a record-low price of $529.99. This entry-level TV from Samsung packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support for under $600.

Samsung S95D 65-inch OLED 4K TV: was $3,399.99 now $2,299.99 at Samsung Our Samsung S95D review claimed that this stunning display is 'the very pinnacle of OLED TV' and it's easy to see why. Excellent picture quality, top-notch gaming performance, and a beautiful design offer one of the best OLED TVs money can buy right now. This popular TV doesn't have the biggest price cut going right now, but it's worth every penny with its 144Hz refresh rate and innovative new anti-glare and reflection technology. It's your premium choice for watching all types of content. Today's deal in the Samsung Spring sale brings the 65-inch model back down to its Black Friday record-low price.

Samsung QN90D 75-inch Neo QLED 4K TV: was $1,999 now $1,199 at Samsung Samsung’s newest mid-range Neo QLED TV is great value for money after this huge $800 price cut in today's Samsung Spring sale. As we found in our Samsung QN90D review, this is a great TV for sports viewing and gaming, thanks to its high peak brightness and superior viewing angles. That's all wrapped up in a sleek and appealing design that makes for one of the best Samsung TVs you can buy.