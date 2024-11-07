Currys' early Black Friday deals just got way better with this Sky Glass, Sky TV and Netflix offer

If you're in the market to upgrade your TV or streaming device and you've been holding out all year to see what Black Friday deals come your way, we've come across a deal that we think could tick a lot of boxes for you. For the first time, you can now get Sky Glass or Sky Stream with Sky TV and Netflix for just £33 a month at Currys.

Previously, you had only been able to buy Sky Glass or Sky Stream if you went direct to Sky, but now the company has struck a deal with Currys, and, you can now buy Sky Glass in over 200 of their stores across the UK and from the Curry’s website.

To celebrate the fact that Sky is finally letting their proudest creation be sold by other retailers, Currys are offering a bundle where you can get a Netflix subscription on top of your Sky Glass and Sky’s Ultimate TV offer for £33 a month.

Today’s best Sky Glass deal

Sky Glass with Sky TV and Netflix bundle: was £37.99 per month now £33 per month at Currys

Given Sky Glass and Sky TV come to £33 per month, Currys are basically throwing Netflix's ad-supported tier into the bargain for free. If you're in a small space and can't afford for your living room to become a nest of cables and boxes, Sky Glass is a fantastic offering in its own right and will be available from £14 per month for 48 months with this great deal. If you already own a TV, then this offer also applies to Sky Stream. Be aware that the Sky TV offer is £19 per month for 24 months before renewing to £31 per month for a 31-day rolling contract. You can get this offer in store or online from November 7 until December 3.

You can pick up the offer in-store now, or online from November 7th, but don’t hang around, because you’ve only got until December 3rd to take advantage of the deal.

Normally, Sky Glass is £14 a month, with Sky’s Ultimate TV offer costing £19 a month, so there’s basically giving you Netflix’s ad-supported subscription away from free, and just in time for the return of Squid Game season 2, one of the best Netflix shows. So that’s a brand new 4K UHD Quantum Dot TV with a Dolby Atmos soundbar, Netflix, over 140 Sky Channels, and no need for a box or a dish. It sounds pretty good to us.

Dune: Prophecy is coming later this month to Sky TV. (Image credit: Max)

If you're wondering what Sky Glass is, it's the broadcast giant's all-in-one smart TV with Sky’s subscription platform and streaming apps built-in. There's no need for a dish or a box, it's all contained within the TV itself.

When Sky Glass launched, back in the summer of 2022, Steve May, one of TechRadar’s resident correspondents in the hunt for the best 4K Televisions, was hugely impressed. In his Sky Glass review, he gave the TV four stars and called its launch "...a paradigm shift that’s set to shake up the whole premium TV market".

The timing could not be better if you're craving some festive viewing. Netflix always goes the extra mile when it comes to Christmas movies, and this year they've got the likes of Lindsay Lohan, Chad Michael Murray and Richard Curtis all bringing brand new festive romantic comedies to the streaming service.

As well as this, there's also the launch of the hugely anticipated new Keira Knightley-led spy drama, Black Doves, which has escaped the Netflix cancelation curse and is already booked for a second season. Make sure to check our list of the best Netflix movies for more.

That's not to forget Sky's offering too, there's their lavish reboot of Day of the Jackal, which stars Eddie Redmayne, and the Dune spin-off drama, Dune: Prophecy, which has the legions of fans of Denis Villeneuve's sci-fi epic hugely excited.

If you're unsure about the deal, and you're wondering what else Netflix and Sky have to offer in terms of drama and movies. We've got full guides to help you decide: check out our best Netflix movies, best Netflix shows, and best Sky shows lists.