How to watch The White Lotus season 3 online from anywhere – stream sun soaked satire, release date, TV channel

With the previous two installments sweeping their respective Emmys, expectations are high for the third season of this satire of the awfully rich and the richly awful. So keep reading as we explain how to watch The White Lotus season 3 online from anywhere in the world.

After Hawaii and Sicily, the latest outing of the black comedy shifts focus to the hotel chain’s luxury Thai resort. Much of the plot is being kept under wraps for now, but if past seasons are anything to go by, expect wealthy wrong ‘uns, some dark secrets and perhaps a dead body or two.

What we do have information on is our eclectic group of guests checking in to The White Lotus resort this season. The core focus seems to be around a family headed up by Jason Isaacs’ businessman Timothy Ratliff and his heavily medicated wife Victoria (Parker Posey). They’re travelling with their three children; sons Saxon (Patrick Schwarznegger – yes, that Schwarznegger) and Lochlan (Sam Nivola) and daughter Piper (Sarah Catherine Hook).

There’s also three gal pals – Jaclyn (Michelle Monaghan), Laurie (Carrie Coon) and Kate (Leslie Bibb) – reuniting for a trip after Laurie’s recent divorce, and age-gap odd couple Rick (Walton Goggins) and Chelsea (Aimee Lou Wood). While Jennifer Coolidge’s Tanya won’t be around this season, there will be one familiar face in the form of season one’s spa manager Belinda (Natasha Rothwell).

How the disparate cast of characters merge together is always a joy of the show and writer/director Mike White has delivered in spades twice already, so read on for how to watch The White Lotus season 3 online, on TV and from anywhere.

Can I watch The White Lotus season 3 for free? The White Lotus season 3 won't be streaming on any free services, but viewers in Australia could potentially make use of the Binge 7-day FREE trial.

How to watch The White Lotus season 3 from abroad

For those away from home looking to watch The White Lotus season 3, you’ll be unable to watch the show like you normally would due to annoying regional restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.

Downloading a VPN allows you to stream online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use one of the best VPNs to watch The White Lotus season 3 from anywhere:

Exclusive deal NordVPN – get the world's best VPN

We regularly review all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice. It unblocked every streaming service in testing and it's very straightforward to use. Speed, security and 24/7 support available if you need – it's got it all.



The best value plan is the two-year deal which sets the price at $3.39 per month, and includes an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. There's also an all-important 30-day no-quibble refund if you decide it's not for you. - So, try NordVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to watch The White Lotus season 3 online in the US

The White Lotus season 3 premieres on HBO at 9pm ET/PT on Sunday, February 16. Following episodes will air in the same slot weekly. You'll also be able to stream episodes of the black comedy on Max. Max prices start at $9.99 a month with commercials. If you're a cord-cutter, you can make a great saving if you combine Max with a Sling TV subscription. Anybody with Sling's Blue package gets $5/month off the price of the Max ad-free plan. If you're away from home and don’t want to miss out, you can always use a VPN to tune in as you would at home.

Sling TV is one of the most affordable live TV services on the market, starting at just $46/month, and can also get you savings on Max. The Sling Blue package includes more than 40 channels including Fox and NBC (in select cities), AMC, Bravo, Comedy Central, CNN, Food Network, NFL Network, and USA. Right now get 50% off your first month, plus $5/month off the ad-free Max add-on.

How to watch The White Lotus season 3 online in the UK

The White Lotus season 3 premiere will simulcast on Sky Atlantic at 2am GMT on Monday, February 17. But you needn't watch it live in the early hours as it'll also be available to stream via the Sky Go service. You can also watch through Sky's pay as you go option, Now, with plans starting at £4.99. Check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Brits abroad can use a VPN to watch as if they were back in Blighty.

How to watch The White Lotus season 3 online in Canada

You can watch The White Lotus season 3 exclusively on Crave in Canada with episodes streaming at 9pm ET/PT every Sunday, starting February 16. Plans start from CA$9.99 a month (plus tax). Crave offers classic HBO series, on-demand movies, Crave originals and Showtime content. Canadians away from might want to try a VPN to watch their usual streaming service from abroad.

How to watch The White Lotus season 3 online in Australia

The White Lotus season 3 will stream on Binge in Australia, with episodes starting Monday, February 17. Binge starts from AU$10 a month after a 7-day free trial.

What you need to know about The White Lotus season 3

The White Lotus season 3 trailer

The White Lotus Season 3 | Official Trailer | Max - YouTube Watch On

When is The White Lotus season 3 release date? Season 3 of The White Lotus will premiere in the US and Canada on Sunday, February 16 and in the UK and Australia the following day. Episodes will continue weekly.

The White Lotus season 3 episode schedule

Episode 1: Sunday, February 16

Sunday, February 16 Episode 2: Sunday, February 23

Sunday, February 23 Episode 3: Sunday, March 2

Sunday, March 2 Episode 4: Sunday, March 9

Sunday, March 9 Episode 5: Sunday, March 16

Sunday, March 16 Episode 6: Sunday, March 23

Sunday, March 23 Episode 7: Sunday, March 30

Sunday, March 30 Episode 8: Sunday, April 6

Who is in the cast of The White Lotus season 3?

Leslie Bibb as Kate

Carrie Coon as Laurie

Walton Goggins as Rick Hatchett

Sarah Catherine Hook as Piper Ratliff

Jason Isaacs as Timothy Ratliff

Lalisa Manobal as Mook

Michelle Monaghan as Jaclyn Lemon

Sam Nivola as Lochlan Ratliff

Lek Patravadi as Sritala

Parker Posey as Victoria Ratliff

Natasha Rothwell as Belinda Lindsey

Patrick Schwarzenegger as Saxon Ratliff

Tayme Thapthimthong as Gaitok

Aimee Lou Wood as Chelsea

What else can I watch on Max?

You'll also get access to a huge library of top-drawer entertainment, including critically acclaimed series The Sympathizer, True Detective, The Last of Us, Succession, The White Lotus, Abbott Elementary, House of the Dragon, Game of Thrones, award-winning animation from Studio Ghibli, DC Universe shows like Peacemaker, Doom Patrol and Harley Quinn. All that, plus epic blockbusters such as Dune Part 2, Avatar: The Way of Water and all eight Harry Potter movies.

Devices compatible with Max include iPhone and Android devices, Apple and Samsung TVs, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles, Chromecast and Chromebooks, and laptops and PCs. Max on Roku and Amazon Fire Stick are also available.