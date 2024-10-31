How to watch Autumn Internationals 2024: free live streams for rugby union Tests, fixtures

Watch 2024 Autumn Internationals live streams for four bruising weekends of rugby union Tests, as New Zealand, South Africa, Australia and Argentina embark on a tour of the Northern Hemisphere. Below we have all the info on how to watch Autumn Internationals rugby from anywhere, with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters, live streams and start times.

With clashes against both Ireland and France, who have Antoine Dupont back after his Olympic Sevens heroics, the All Blacks will play their part in two bona fide blockbusters, while world champions and newly crowned Rugby Championship winners South Africa have an easier road, with Scotland, England and Wales to get their teeth stuck into. While Australia are rebuilding, rising power Argentina, who'll take on Italy, Ireland and France, will be essential viewing.

Here's where to watch Autumn Internationals live streams online from anywhere – including FREE options. Scroll to the bottom of the page for the full fixture schedule.

Watch Autumn Internationals Quick Guide Key Dates Dates: Sat, Nov 2 - Sat, Nov 30

Round 1: England vs New Zealand, Scotland vs Fuji Best free streams Virgin Media Play (Ireland)

S4C (Wales)

TF1 (France)

Use NordVPN to watch from anywhere

FREE Autumn Internationals live stream broadcasters

You can watch select 2024 Autumn Internationals game for FREE on Virgin Media Play in Ireland, S4C in Wales, and TF1 in France:

Virgin Media Play – Ireland (Ireland games only)

– Ireland (Ireland games only) S4C – Wales (Wales games only, Welsh-language)

– Wales (Wales games only, Welsh-language) TF1 – France (France games only, French-language)

Use a VPN to watch Autumn Internationals 2024 for free on your usual streaming service above if you are away from home.

Use a VPN to watch any Autumn Internationals stream

Exclusive deal NordVPN – try it risk-free for 30 days

Use NordVPN to watch your usual Autumn Internationals live stream from abroad. We test all the providers and we rate Nord as the best VPN. There's 24/7 support available, a money-back guarantee and, best of all, there's currently over 70% off with this deal.

How to watch Autumn Internationals live streams in the US

You can watch 2024 Autumn Internationals live streams on Peacock in the US, with the streaming service set to show all 21 games.

A subscription starts at $7.99 per month, and Peacock also provides live coverage of Premier League soccer and the NFL.

How to watch Autumn Internationals live streams in the UK

Autumn Internationals live streams are being carried by TNT Sports in the UK.

If you don't have it as part of a wider package, you can watch its coverage using a Discovery+ Premium pass for £30.99 that gives you access to 30 days of TNT Sports.

How to watch Autumn Internationals live streams in Australia

All 21 games of the 2024 Autumn Internationals are available to watch on Stan Sport, which costs $15 per month on top of a regular Stan subscription, which itself starts at $12 per month after a free trial.

How to watch Autumn Internationals live streams in the rest of the world

New Zealand

Sky Sport is the 2024 Autumn Internationals TV rights holder in New Zealand. You can access Sky Sport through satellite TV, or get a live stream with the Sky Sport Now subscription service starting at $29.99 per week.

Canada

DAZN has the rights to Autumn Internationals rugby in Canada.

Argentina

The Autumn Internationals are being shown on ESPN in Argentina.

Chile

ESPN has the rights to Autumn Internationals rugby in Chile.

Italy

The Autumn Internationals are being shown on Sky Italia in Italy.

Japan

The Autumn Internationals are being shown on WowWoW in Japan.

Pacific Islands

Digicel is covering the Autumn Internationals across Fiji, Samoa, Tonga, Vanuatu, Nauru, American Samoa and Papua New Guinea.

Portugal

Sport TV has the rights to the Autumn Internationals in Portugal.

South Africa

SuperSport is showing the Autumn internationals in South Africa.

Uruguay

The Autumn Internationals are being shown on ESPN in Uruguay.

Can I watch the 2024 Autumn Internationals for free? Yes! Viewers in Ireland, Wales and France can watch the 2024 Autumn Internationals for free, courtesy of free-to-air Virgin Media Play, S4C and TF1 respectively. Fans away from home can use a VPN to watch the free coverage from abroad.

When are the 2024 Autumn Internationals? The 2024 Autumn Internationals run from Saturday, November 2 to Saturday, November 30.

Autumn Internationals 2024 schedule

What is the Autumn Internationals 2024 schedule? (All times ET) Saturday, November 2

11.10am – England vs New Zealand

1.40pm – Scotland vs Fiji Friday, November 8

3.10pm – Ireland vs New Zealand Saturday, November 9

10.10am – England vs Australia

12.40pm – Italy vs Argentina

3pm – France vs Japan Sunday, November 10

8.40am – Wales vs Fiji

11.10am – Scotland vs South Africa Friday, November 15

3.10am – Ireland vs Argentina Saturday, November 16

10.10am – Scotland vs Portugal

12.40pm – England vs South Africa

3.10pm – France vs New Zealand Sunday, November 17

8.40am – Italy vs Georgia

11.10am – Wales vs Australia Friday, November 22

3.10pm – France vs Argentina Saturday, November 23

10.10am – Ireland vs Fiji

12.40pm – Wales vs South Africa

3.10pm – Italy vs New Zealand Sunday, November 24

8.40am – Scotland vs Australia

11.30am – England vs Japan Saturday, November 30

10.10am – Ireland vs Australia

Can I watch Autumn Internationals rugby on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with all things Autumn Internationals on the official World Rugby social media channels on YouTube (@WorldRugby) and Instagram (@WorldRugby).