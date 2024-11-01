England vs New Zealand live stream: how to watch 2024 rugby union Autumn International online from anywhere

Will England's Henry Slade be back to his best after an injury lay-off?

Watch England vs New Zealand live streams, with the hosts eyeing their first victory over the All Blacks since the 2019 World Cup semi-final. Below we have all the information on how to watch England vs New Zealand from anywhere with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters, live streams and start times.

New Zealand's Scott Robertson era got off to a flying start with a pair of Damian McKenzie-inspired victories over England in the summer, but following three defeats at the Rugby Championship – two at the hands of South Africa and a shocker against Argentina – the honeymoon period is over.

In response to England’s tendency to fade late on, Steve Borthwick has established his own Bomb Squad, naming a 6-2 split on the bench. The decision to start Henry Slade, however, is a risk, with the center having recently returned from shoulder surgery.

How to watch England vs New Zealand live streams in the US

You can watch England vs New Zealand live streams on Peacock in the US, with the streaming service set to show all 21 of the Autumn Nations Series matches.

A subscription starts at $7.99 per month, and Peacock also provides live coverage of Premier League soccer and the NFL.

How to watch England vs New Zealand live streams in the UK

Autumn Internationals live streams are being carried by TNT Sports in the UK, with England vs New Zealand being shown on TNT Sports 1.

If you don't have it as part of a wider package, you can live stream its Autumn Internationals coverage using a Discovery+ Premium pass for £30.99 that gives you access to 30 days of TNT Sports – enough to see you through the entire Autumn Nations Series.

How to watch England vs New Zealand live streams in Australia

England vs New Zealand, along with all 21 Autumn Internationals, is available to watch on Stan Sport, which costs $15 per month on top of a regular Stan subscription, which itself starts at $12 per month.

How to watch England vs New Zealand live streams in the rest of the world

New Zealand

Sky Sport is the 2024 Autumn Internationals TV rights holder in New Zealand. You can access Sky Sport through satellite TV, or get a live stream with the Sky Sport Now subscription service starting at $29.99 per week.

Canada

DAZN has the rights to Autumn Nations Series rugby in Canada.

Argentina

The Autumn Internationals are being shown on ESPN in Argentina.

Chile

ESPN has the rights to Autumn Internationals rugby in Chile.

Italy

The Autumn Nations Series is being shown on Sky Italia in Italy.

Japan

The Autumn Internationals are being shown on WowWoW in Japan.

Pacific Islands

Digicel is covering the Autumn Internationals across Fiji, Samoa, Tonga, Vanuatu, Nauru, American Samoa and Papua New Guinea.

Portugal

Sport TV has the rights to the Autumn Nations Series in Portugal.

South Africa

SuperSport is showing the Autumn internationals in South Africa.

Uruguay

The Autumn Internationals are being shown on ESPN in Uruguay.

England vs New Zealand unfortunately isn't one of them.

England vs New Zealand kicks off at 11.10am ET / 3.10pm GMT on Saturday, November 2, which is 2.10am AEDT / 4.10am NZDT on Sunday, November 3 for fans based in Australia and New Zealand.

You can also stay up-to-date with all things Autumn Internationals on the official World Rugby social media channels on YouTube (@WorldRugby) and Instagram (@WorldRugby).