Ireland vs Fiji live stream: how to watch 2024 rugby union Autumn International online from anywhere

Watch Ireland vs Fiji live streams, as Andy Farrell's men look to draw from last weekend's much-needed win over Argentina, against the impressive Pacific Islanders. Below we have all the information on how to watch Ireland vs Fiji from anywhere with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters, live streams and start times.

With a defeat to the All Blacks and a victory over the Pumas, Ireland's Autumn Internationals campaign has been solid enough so far, but it's the manner of their performances that's causing particular concern. Failing to score a single point after the break against Argentina has done little to change critics' minds, and they're yet to get a grip on disciplinary issues. Clinging on for the win against Argentina was, however, a step in the right direction.

Fiji's campaign started disastrously, with a record 57-17 hammering by Scotland, but they've since bounced back with wins over Wales and Spain.

Here's where to watch Ireland vs Fiji live streams online and catch the Autumn Internationals 2024 action from anywhere.

Watch Ireland vs Fiji Quick Guide Key Dates Date: Saturday, November 23

Start time: 3.10pm GMT / 10.10am ET / 3.10am FJT (Sun) Best free stream Virgin Media Play (Ireland)

FREE Ireland vs Fiji live stream broadcasters

You can watch Ireland vs Fiji for FREE on Virgin Media Play in Ireland:

Virgin Media Play – Ireland

How to watch Ireland vs Fiji live streams in the US

You can watch Ireland vs Fiji live streams on Peacock in the US, with the streaming service set to show all 21 of this year’s Autumn Nations Series matches.

A subscription starts at $7.99 per month, and Peacock also provides live coverage of Premier League soccer and the NFL.

How to watch Ireland vs Fiji live streams in the UK

Autumn Internationals live streams are being carried by TNT Sports in the UK, with Ireland vs Fiji being shown on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports 2.

If you don't have TNT Sports as part of a wider package, you can live stream its Autumn Internationals coverage using a Discovery+ Premium pass for £30.99 that gives you access to 30 days of TNT Sports – enough to see you through the entire Autumn Nations Series.

How to watch Ireland vs Fiji live streams in Australia

Ireland vs Fiji, along with all 21 Autumn Internationals, is available to watch on Stan Sport, which costs $15 per month on top of a regular Stan subscription, which itself starts at $12 per month.

How to watch Ireland vs Fiji live streams in the rest of the world

New Zealand

Sky Sport is the 2024 Autumn Internationals TV rights holder in New Zealand. You can access Sky Sport through satellite TV, or get a live stream with the Sky Sport Now subscription service starting at $29.99 per week.

Canada

DAZN has the rights to Autumn Nations Series rugby in Canada.

Argentina

The Autumn Internationals are being shown on ESPN in Argentina.

Chile

ESPN has the rights to Autumn Internationals rugby in Chile.

Italy

The Autumn Nations Series is being shown on Sky Italia in Italy.

Japan

The Autumn Internationals are being shown on WowWoW in Japan.

Pacific Islands

Digicel is covering the Autumn Internationals across Fiji, Samoa, Tonga, Vanuatu, Nauru, American Samoa and Papua New Guinea.

Portugal

Sport TV has the rights to the Autumn Nations Series in Portugal.

South Africa

SuperSport is showing the Autumn internationals in South Africa.

Uruguay

The Autumn Internationals are being shown on ESPN in Uruguay.

When does Ireland vs Fiji start? Ireland vs Fiji kicks off at 10.10am ET / 3.10pm GMT on Saturday, November 23, which is 2.10am AEDT on Sunday, November 24 for fans based in Australia.

Can I watch Ireland vs Fiji for free? Yes! Viewers in Ireland can watch Ireland vs Fiji via free-to-air Virgin Media Play. Fans away from home can use a VPN to watch the free coverage from abroad.

Can I watch Ireland vs Fiji on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with all things Autumn Internationals on the official World Rugby social media channels on YouTube (@WorldRugby) and Instagram (@WorldRugby).