England vs Japan live stream: how to watch 2024 rugby union Autumn International online

Watch England vs Japan live streams as the hosts look to avoid an embarrassing Autumn Nations Test Series whitewash. Below we have all the information on how to watch England vs Japan from anywhere with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters, live streams and start times.

After losses to New Zealand, Australia and South Africa, England have now lost five matches in a row and are under huge pressure to turn things around. Head coach Steve Borthwick is therefore expected to ring the changes and could hand a first cap to Harlequins wing Cadan Murley who scored two tries in England A’s win over Australia last weekend.

Japan have traditionally struggled against England, losing 52-17 earlier this year, but arrive at Twickenham on the back of a morale-boosting 36-20 victory over Uruguay last weekend. The Brave Blossoms looked sharp in attack as they ran in five tries. Now head coach Eddie Jones will want them to start fast and heap early pressure on his former team.

Here's where to watch England vs Japan live streams online and catch the Autumn Internationals 2024 action from anywhere.

Watch England vs Japan Quick Guide Key Dates Date: Sunday, November 24

Start time: 11.10pm ET / 4.10pm GMT Best live streams Peacock (US)

TNT Sports / Discovery+ (UK)

Stan Sport (Australia)

How to watch England vs Japan live streams in the US

You can watch England vs Japan live streams on Peacock in the US, with the streaming service set to show all 21 of the Autumn Nations Series matches.

A subscription starts at $7.99 per month, and Peacock also provides live coverage of Premier League soccer and the NFL.

How to watch England vs Japan live streams in the UK

Autumn Internationals live streams are being carried by TNT Sports in the UK, with England vs Japan being shown on TNT Sports 1.

If you don't have it as part of a wider package, you can live stream its Autumn Internationals coverage using a Discovery+ Premium pass for £30.99 that gives you access to 30 days of TNT Sports – enough to see you through the entire Autumn Nations Series.

How to watch England vs Japan live streams in Australia

England vs Japan, along with all 21 Autumn Internationals, is available to watch on Stan Sport, which costs $15 per month on top of a regular Stan subscription, which itself starts at $12 per month.

How to watch England vs Japan live streams in the rest of the world

New Zealand

Sky Sport is the 2024 Autumn Internationals TV rights holder in New Zealand. You can access Sky Sport through satellite TV, or get a live stream with the Sky Sport Now subscription service starting at $29.99 per week.

Canada

DAZN has the rights to Autumn Nations Series rugby in Canada.

Argentina

The Autumn Internationals are being shown on ESPN in Argentina.

Chile

ESPN has the rights to Autumn Internationals rugby in Chile.

Italy

The Autumn Nations Series is being shown on Sky Italia in Italy.

Japan

The Autumn Internationals are being shown on WowWoW in Japan.

Pacific Islands

Digicel is covering the Autumn Internationals across Fiji, Samoa, Tonga, Vanuatu, Nauru, American Samoa and Papua New Guinea.

Portugal

Sport TV has the rights to the Autumn Nations Series in Portugal.

South Africa

SuperSport is showing the Autumn internationals in South Africa.

Uruguay

The Autumn Internationals are being shown on ESPN in Uruguay.

Can I watch England vs Japan for free? There's free-to-air coverage available for select Autumn Internationals, but England vs Japan unfortunately isn't one of them.

When does England vs Japan start? England vs Japan kicks off at 11.10pm ET / 4.10pm GMT on Sunday, November 24, which is 3.10am AEDT / 5.10am NZDT on Monday, November 25 for fans based in Australia and New Zealand.

Can I watch England vs Japan on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with all things Autumn Internationals on the official World Rugby social media channels on YouTube (@WorldRugby) and Instagram (@WorldRugby).