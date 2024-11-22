Wales vs South Africa live stream: how to watch 2024 rugby union Autumn International online from anywhere

Watch Wales vs South Africa live streams, as the bulldozing world champions dig away at the hosts' rock bottom. Below we have all the information on how to watch Wales vs South Africa from anywhere with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters, live streams and start times.

This is Wales' last chance to avoid going winless through the entire calendar year for the first time since 1937. It may also be the end of the road for Warren Gatland, who looks done with shielding the WRU, which should bear much of the responsibility for Welsh rugby's desperate current state.

Rassie Erasmus has expressed sympathy for his great sparring partner of old and opted to rest some of his big guns, Eben Etzebeth included, but there'll be no mercy from the Springboks' starters. Might they emulate the 96-13 trouncing of 1998?

Here's where to watch Wales vs South Africa live streams online and catch the Autumn Internationals 2024 action from anywhere.

Watch Wales vs South Africa Quick Guide Key Dates Date: Saturday, November 23

Start time: 12.40pm ET / 5.40pm GMT / 4.40am AEDT (Sun) Best free stream S4C (Wales)

FREE Wales vs South Africa live stream broadcasters

You can watch Wales vs South Africa for FREE on S4C in Wales:

S4C – Wales (Welsh-language)

Use a VPN to watch Wales vs South Africa for free on your usual streaming service above if you are away from home.

How to watch Wales vs South Africa live streams in the US

You can watch Wales vs South Africa live streams on Peacock in the US, with the streaming service set to show all 21 of the Autumn Nations Series matches.

A subscription starts at $7.99 per month, and Peacock also provides live coverage of Premier League soccer and the NFL.

How to watch Wales vs South Africa live streams in the UK

As mentioned above, Wales vs South Africa is being shown on free-to-air S4C, which is available to stream for FREE in the UK via BBC iPlayer. Coverage is in Welsh.

Autumn Internationals live streams are also being carried by TNT Sports in the UK, with Wales vs South Africa being shown on TNT Sports 2.

If you don't have TNT Sports as part of a wider package, you can live stream its Autumn Internationals coverage using a Discovery+ Premium pass for £30.99 that gives you access to 30 days of TNT Sports – enough to see you through the entire Autumn Nations Series.

How to watch Wales vs South Africa live streams in Australia

Wales vs South Africa, along with all 21 Autumn Internationals, is available to watch on Stan Sport, which costs $15 per month on top of a regular Stan subscription, which itself starts at $12 per month.

How to watch Wales vs South Africa live streams in the rest of the world

New Zealand

Sky Sport is the 2024 Autumn Internationals TV rights holder in New Zealand. You can access Sky Sport through satellite TV, or get a live stream with the Sky Sport Now subscription service starting at $29.99 per week.

Canada

DAZN has the rights to Autumn Nations Series rugby in Canada.

Argentina

The Autumn Internationals are being shown on ESPN in Argentina.

Chile

ESPN has the rights to Autumn Internationals rugby in Chile.

Italy

The Autumn Nations Series is being shown on Sky Italia in Italy.

Japan

The Autumn Internationals are being shown on WowWoW in Japan.

Pacific Islands

Digicel is covering the Autumn Internationals across Fiji, Samoa, Tonga, Vanuatu, Nauru, American Samoa and Papua New Guinea.

Portugal

Sport TV has the rights to the Autumn Nations Series in Portugal.

South Africa

SuperSport is showing the Autumn internationals in South Africa.

Uruguay

The Autumn Internationals are being shown on ESPN in Uruguay.

