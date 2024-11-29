Ireland vs Australia live stream: how to watch 2024 rugby union Autumn International online from anywhere
Ireland vs Australia broadcasters, TV channels and live streams
Going into this campaign, Ireland were the top-ranked team in the world while the Wallabies had lost five of their six Rugby Championship games. How things have changed. A pair of statement victories have got Australia's rebuild off the ground, while Ireland have lost their way at the worst possible moment.
They're yet to register a convincing performance this autumn, and when the final whistle blows, Andy Farrell will take over the Lions, leaving Simon Easterby in charge for the Six Nations.
Watch Ireland vs Australia live streams, as Joe Schmidt, the coach who built the hosts' foundations, returns to the Aviva for the final game of the Autumn Nations Series.
Read on for all the information on how to watch Ireland vs Australia from anywhere with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters, live streams and start times. Here's where to watch Ireland vs Australia live streams online and catch the last of the Autumn Internationals 2024 action from anywhere.
Watch Ireland vs Australia Quick Guide
Key Dates
- Date: Saturday, November 30
- Start time: 3.10pm GMT / 10.10am ET / 2.10am AEDT (Sun)
Best free stream
- Virgin Media Play (Ireland)
- Use NordVPN to watch from anywhere
FREE Ireland vs Australia live stream broadcasters
You can watch Ireland vs Australia for FREE on Virgin Media Play in Ireland:
- Virgin Media Play – Ireland
Use a VPN to watch Ireland vs Australia for free on your usual streaming service above if you are away from home.
Use a VPN to watch any Ireland vs Australia stream
NordVPN – try it risk-free for 30 days
Use NordVPN to watch your usual Ireland vs Australia live stream from abroad. We test all the providers and we rate Nord as the best VPN. There's 24/7 support available, a money-back guarantee and, best of all, there's currently over 70% off with this deal.
How to watch Ireland vs Australia live streams in the US
You can watch Ireland vs Australia live streams on Peacock in the US.
A subscription starts at $7.99 per month, and Peacock also provides live coverage of Premier League soccer and the NFL.
How to watch Ireland vs Australia live streams in the UK
Autumn Internationals live streams are being carried by TNT Sports in the UK, with Ireland vs Australia being shown on TNT Sports 1.
If you don't have TNT Sports as part of a wider package, you can live stream its Autumn Internationals coverage using a Discovery+ Premium pass for £30.99 that gives you access to 30 days of TNT Sports.
How to watch Ireland vs Australia live streams in Australia
Ireland vs Australia is available to watch on Stan Sport, which costs $15 per month on top of a regular Stan subscription, which itself starts at $12 per month.
How to watch Ireland vs Australia live streams in the rest of the world
- New Zealand
Sky Sport is the 2024 Autumn Internationals TV rights holder in New Zealand. You can access Sky Sport through satellite TV, or get a live stream with the Sky Sport Now subscription service starting at $29.99 per week.
- Canada
DAZN has the rights to Autumn Nations Series rugby in Canada.
- Argentina
The Autumn Internationals are being shown on ESPN in Argentina.
- Chile
ESPN has the rights to Autumn Internationals rugby in Chile.
- Italy
The Autumn Nations Series is being shown on Sky Italia in Italy.
- Japan
The Autumn Internationals are being shown on WowWoW in Japan.
- Pacific Islands
Digicel is covering the Autumn Internationals across Fiji, Samoa, Tonga, Vanuatu, Nauru, American Samoa and Papua New Guinea.
- Portugal
Sport TV has the rights to the Autumn Nations Series in Portugal.
- South Africa
SuperSport is showing the Autumn internationals in South Africa.
- Uruguay
The Autumn Internationals are being shown on ESPN in Uruguay.
When does Ireland vs Australia start?
Ireland vs Australia kicks off at 10.10am ET / 3.10pm GMT on Saturday, November 30, which is 2.10am AEDT on Sunday, December 1 for fans based in Australia.
Can I watch Ireland vs Australia for free?
Yes! Viewers in Ireland can watch Ireland vs Australia via free-to-air Virgin Media Play.
Fans away from home can use a VPN to watch the free coverage from abroad.
Can I watch Ireland vs Australia on my mobile?
Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.
You can also stay up-to-date with all things Autumn Internationals on the official World Rugby social media channels on YouTube (@WorldRugby) and Instagram (@WorldRugby).
