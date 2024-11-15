Ireland vs Argentina live stream: how to watch 2024 rugby union Autumn International online from anywhere

Watch Ireland vs Argentina live streams, as Los Pumas look to heap more misery upon hosts who’ll be reeling from their defeat to the All Blacks last weekend. Below we have all the information on how to watch Ireland vs Argentina from anywhere with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters, live streams and start times.

Ireland were a mess throughout their opener, an ugly 13-23 defeat to the Kiwis punctuated by subpar passing, handling and discipline. They’ve now lost three of their last five, a slide that’s dropped them down to No.3 in the rankings.

It's not panic stations yet, but defeat to Argentina would surely trigger a full-blown crisis. And not only have Los Pumas hit new heights under Leinster legend Felipe Contepomi, they've played nine times over the same period that Ireland have played twice, a stretch that featured statement victories over South Africa, New Zealand and Australia.

Here's where to watch Ireland vs Argentina live streams online and catch the Autumn Internationals 2024 action from anywhere.

Watch Ireland vs Argentina Quick Guide Key Dates Date: Friday, November 15

Start time: 3.10pm ET / 8.10pm GMT Best free stream Virgin Media Play (Ireland)

Use NordVPN to watch from anywhere

Can I watch Ireland vs Argentina for free? Yes! Viewers in Ireland can watch Ireland vs Argentina via free-to-air Virgin Media Play. Fans away from home can use a VPN to watch the free coverage from abroad.

Use a VPN to watch any Ireland vs Argentina stream

Exclusive deal NordVPN – try it risk-free for 30 days

Use NordVPN to watch your usual Ireland vs Argentina live stream from abroad. We test all the providers and we rate Nord as the best VPN. There's 24/7 support available, a money-back guarantee and, best of all, there's currently over 70% off with this deal.

How to watch Ireland vs Argentina live streams in the US

You can watch Ireland vs Argentina live streams on Peacock in the US, with the streaming service set to show all 21 of this year’s Autumn Nations Series matches.

A subscription starts at $7.99 per month, and Peacock also provides live coverage of Premier League soccer and the NFL.

How to watch Ireland vs Argentina live streams in the UK

Autumn Internationals live streams are being carried by TNT Sports in the UK, with Ireland vs Argentina being shown on TNT Sports 1.

If you don't have it as part of a wider package, you can live stream its Autumn Internationals coverage using a Discovery+ Premium pass for £30.99 that gives you access to 30 days of TNT Sports – enough to see you through the entire Autumn Nations Series.

How to watch Ireland vs Argentina live streams in Australia

Ireland vs Argentina, along with all 21 Autumn Internationals, is available to watch on Stan Sport, which costs $15 per month on top of a regular Stan subscription, which itself starts at $12 per month.

How to watch Ireland vs Argentina live streams in the rest of the world

New Zealand

Sky Sport is the 2024 Autumn Internationals TV rights holder in New Zealand. You can access Sky Sport through satellite TV, or get a live stream with the Sky Sport Now subscription service starting at $29.99 per week.

Canada

DAZN has the rights to Autumn Nations Series rugby in Canada.

Argentina

The Autumn Internationals are being shown on ESPN in Argentina.

Chile

ESPN has the rights to Autumn Internationals rugby in Chile.

Italy

The Autumn Nations Series is being shown on Sky Italia in Italy.

Japan

The Autumn Internationals are being shown on WowWoW in Japan.

Pacific Islands

Digicel is covering the Autumn Internationals across Fiji, Samoa, Tonga, Vanuatu, Nauru, American Samoa and Papua New Guinea.

Portugal

Sport TV has the rights to the Autumn Nations Series in Portugal.

South Africa

SuperSport is showing the Autumn internationals in South Africa.

Uruguay

The Autumn Internationals are being shown on ESPN in Uruguay.

When does Ireland vs Argentina start? Ireland vs Argentina kicks off at 3.10pm ET / 8.10pm GMT on Friday, November 15, which is 7.10am AEDT on Saturday, November 16 for fans based in Australia.

Can I watch Ireland vs Argentina on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with all things Autumn Internationals on the official World Rugby social media channels on YouTube (@WorldRugby) and Instagram (@WorldRugby).