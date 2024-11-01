Scotland vs Fiji live stream: how to watch 2024 rugby union Autumn International online from anywhere
Scotland vs Fiji broadcasters, TV channels and live streams
Watch Scotland vs Fiji live streams, with the Flying Fijians – and they really are flying at the moment – aiming to leapfrog the hosts in the rugby world rankings. Below we have all the information on how to watch Scotland vs Fiji from anywhere with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters, live streams and start times.
Doing so wouldn't just mean bragging rights. The draw for the next World Cup will be made in 14 months, and Fiji don't get too many opportunities against rugby's elites.
The newly-crowned Pacific Nations Cup champions, who won the competition in typical thrilling style with sevens and league veterans Elia Canakaivata and Vuate Karawalevu joint top-scoring, have never beaten Scotland at Murrayfield. However, with Blair Kinghorn and Finn Russell both out of action due to club commitments, they might never get a better chance.
Here's where to watch Scotland vs Fiji live streams online and catch the Autumn Nations Series 2024 action from anywhere.
Watch Scotland vs Fiji Quick Guide
Key Dates
- Date: Saturday, November 2
- Start time: 1.40pm ET / 5.40pm GMT
Best live streams
- Peacock (US)
- TNT Sports / Discovery+ (UK)
- Use NordVPN to watch from anywhere
Use a VPN to watch any Scotland vs Fiji stream
NordVPN – try it risk-free for 30 days
Use NordVPN to watch your usual Scotland vs Fiji live stream from abroad. We test all the providers and we rate Nord as the best VPN. There's 24/7 support available, a money-back guarantee and, best of all, there's currently over 70% off with this deal.
How to watch Scotland vs Fiji live streams in the US
You can watch Scotland vs Fiji live streams on Peacock in the US, with the streaming service set to show all 21 of the Autumn Nations Series matches.
A subscription starts at $7.99 per month, and Peacock also provides live coverage of Premier League soccer and the NFL.
How to watch Scotland vs Fiji live streams in the UK
Autumn Nations Series live streams are being carried by TNT Sports in the UK, with Scotland vs Fiji being shown on TNT Sports 1.
If you don't have it as part of a wider package, you can live stream its Autumn Internationals coverage using a Discovery+ Premium pass for £30.99 that gives you access to 30 days of TNT Sports.
How to watch Scotland vs Fiji live streams in Australia
Scotland vs Fiji, along with all 21 Autumn Nations Series games, is available to watch on Stan Sport, which costs $15 per month on top of a regular Stan subscription, which itself starts at $12 per month.
How to watch Scotland vs Fiji live streams in the rest of the world
- New Zealand
Sky Sport is the 2024 Autumn Internationals TV rights holder in New Zealand. You can access Sky Sport through satellite TV, or get a live stream with the Sky Sport Now subscription service starting at $29.99 per week.
- Canada
DAZN has the rights to Autumn Nations Series rugby in Canada.
- Argentina
The Autumn Internationals are being shown on ESPN in Argentina.
- Chile
ESPN has the rights to Autumn Nations Series rugby in Chile.
- Italy
The Autumn Nations Series is being shown on Sky Italia in Italy.
- Japan
The Autumn Nations series is being shown on WowWoW in Japan.
- Pacific Islands
Digicel is covering the Autumn Internationals across Fiji, Samoa, Tonga, Vanuatu, Nauru, American Samoa and Papua New Guinea.
- Portugal
Sport TV has the rights to the Autumn Internationals in Portugal.
- South Africa
SuperSport is showing the Autumn Nations Series in South Africa.
- Uruguay
The Autumn Nations Series is being shown on ESPN in Uruguay.
Can I watch Scotland vs Fiji for free?
There's free-to-air coverage of select Autumn Nations Series games, but Scotland vs Fiji unfortunately isn't one of them.
When does Scotland vs Fiji start?
Scotland vs Fiji kicks off at 1.40pm ET / 5.40pm GMT on Saturday, November 2, which is 4.40am AEDT on Sunday, November 3 for fans based in Australia.
Can I watch Scotland vs Fiji on my mobile?
Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.
You can also stay up-to-date with all things Autumn Internationals on the official World Rugby social media channels on YouTube (@WorldRugby) and Instagram (@WorldRugby).
Disclaimer
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Aatif is a freelance copywriter and journalist based in the UK. He’s written about technology, science and politics for publications including Gizmodo, The Independent, Trusted Reviews and Newsweek, but focuses on streaming at Future, an arrangement that combines two of his greatest passions: sport and penny-pinching.