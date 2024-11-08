Wales vs Fiji live stream: how to watch 2024 rugby union Autumn International online from anywhere
Wales vs Fiji broadcasters, TV channels and live streams
Watch Wales vs Fiji live streams, for an Autumn Nations Series clash that both teams will see as must-win. Below we have all the information on how to watch Wales vs Fiji from anywhere with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters, live streams and start times.
Fiji had sky-high ambitions for this campaign, but fell to their heaviest ever defeat to Scotland in last weekend's opener. It was a disaster from the off – within 13 minutes they'd picked up two yellow cards and conceded seven penalties – and with Spain and Ireland to come, this could be their only chance to register a result of any substance.
Wales sit below Fiji in the world rankings by virtue of losing nine consecutive Tests. While nobody disputes the scale of Warren Gatland's rebuilding job, they'd match their worst ever run with another defeat.
Here's where to watch Wales vs Fiji live streams online and catch the Autumn Internationals 2024 action from anywhere.
Watch Wales vs Fiji Quick Guide
Key Dates
- Date: Sunday, November 10
- Start time: 8.40am ET / 1.40pm GMT / 1.40am FJT
Best free stream
- S4C (Wales)
- Use NordVPN to watch from anywhere
FREE Wales vs Fiji live stream broadcasters
You can watch Wales vs Fiji for FREE on S4C in Wales:
- S4C – Wales (Welsh-language)
Use a VPN to watch Wales vs Fiji for free on your usual streaming service above if you are away from home.
Use a VPN to watch any Wales vs Fiji stream
How to watch Wales vs Fiji live streams in the US
You can watch Wales vs Fiji live streams on Peacock in the US, with the streaming service set to show all 21 of the Autumn Nations Series matches.
A subscription starts at $7.99 per month, and Peacock also provides live coverage of Premier League soccer and the NFL.
How to watch Wales vs Fiji live streams in the UK
As mentioned above, Wales vs Fiji is being shown on free-to-air S4C, which is available to stream for FREE in Wales via BBC iPlayer. Coverage is in Welsh.
Autumn Internationals live streams are also being carried by TNT Sports in the UK, with Wales vs Fiji being shown on TNT Sports 1.
If you don't have it as part of a wider package, you can live stream its Autumn Internationals coverage using a Discovery+ Premium pass for £30.99 that gives you access to 30 days of TNT Sports – enough to see you through the entire Autumn Nations Series.
How to watch Wales vs Fiji live streams in Australia
Wales vs Fiji, along with all 21 Autumn Internationals, is available to watch on Stan Sport, which costs $15 per month on top of a regular Stan subscription, which itself starts at $12 per month.
How to watch Wales vs Fiji live streams in the rest of the world
- New Zealand
Sky Sport is the 2024 Autumn Internationals TV rights holder in New Zealand. You can access Sky Sport through satellite TV, or get a live stream with the Sky Sport Now subscription service starting at $29.99 per week.
- Canada
DAZN has the rights to Autumn Nations Series rugby in Canada.
- Argentina
The Autumn Internationals are being shown on ESPN in Argentina.
- Chile
ESPN has the rights to Autumn Internationals rugby in Chile.
- Italy
The Autumn Nations Series is being shown on Sky Italia in Italy.
- Japan
The Autumn Internationals are being shown on WowWoW in Japan.
- Pacific Islands
Digicel is covering the Autumn Internationals across Fiji, Samoa, Tonga, Vanuatu, Nauru, American Samoa and Papua New Guinea.
- Portugal
Sport TV has the rights to the Autumn Nations Series in Portugal.
- South Africa
SuperSport is showing the Autumn internationals in South Africa.
- Uruguay
The Autumn Internationals are being shown on ESPN in Uruguay.
Can I watch Wales vs Fiji for free?
Yes! Viewers in Wales can watch Wales vs Fiji via free-to-air S4C.
Fans away from home can use a VPN to watch the free coverage from abroad.
When does Wales vs Fiji start?
Wales vs Fiji kicks off at 8.40am ET / 1.40pm GMT on Sunday, November 10, which is 12.40am AEDT / 2.40am NZDT on Monday, November 11 for fans based in Australia and New Zealand.
Can I watch Wales vs Fiji on my mobile?
Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.
You can also stay up-to-date with all things Autumn Internationals on the official World Rugby social media channels on YouTube (@WorldRugby) and Instagram (@WorldRugby).
