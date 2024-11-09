Scotland vs South Africa live stream: how to watch 2024 rugby union Autumn International online from anywhere

Watch Scotland vs South Africa live streams, with the in-form hosts out to finally break their Springboks hoodoo. Below we have all the information on how to watch Scotland vs South Africa from anywhere with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters, live streams and start times.

Under Gregor Townsend, Scotland have drawn a blank against each of rugby's top three-ranked teams, a barren stretch that's become an inferiority complex. Scotland held their own in their last meeting, only for the Boks to find another gear in the second half and crush the life out of them.

After scoring four tries during Scotland's thrashing of Fiji last weekend, Darcy Graham has been ruled out of this one with a head injury. Winning five of six Rugby Championship games, meanwhile, shows that the back-to-back world champions are still as mean as ever.

Here's where to watch Scotland vs South Africa live streams online and catch the Autumn Internationals 2024 action from anywhere.

Watch Scotland vs South Africa Quick Guide Key Dates Date: Sunday, November 10

Start time: 11.10am ET / 4.10pm GMT / 6.10pm SAST Best live streams Peacock (US)

TNT Sports / Discovery+ (UK)

Stan Sport (Australia)

Use NordVPN to watch from anywhere

Use a VPN to watch any Scotland vs South Africa stream

Exclusive deal NordVPN – try it risk-free for 30 days

Use NordVPN to watch your usual Scotland vs South Africa live stream from abroad. We test all the providers and we rate Nord as the best VPN. There's 24/7 support available, a money-back guarantee and, best of all, there's currently over 70% off with this deal.

How to watch Scotland vs South Africa live streams in the US

You can watch Scotland vs South Africa live streams on Peacock in the US, with the streaming service set to show all 21 of the Autumn Nations Series matches.

A subscription starts at $7.99 per month, and Peacock also provides live coverage of Premier League soccer and the NFL.

How to watch Scotland vs South Africa live streams in the UK

Autumn Internationals live streams are being carried by TNT Sports in the UK, with Scotland vs South Africa being shown on TNT Sports 1.

If you don't have it as part of a wider package, you can live stream its Autumn Internationals coverage using a Discovery+ Premium pass for £30.99 that gives you access to 30 days of TNT Sports – enough to see you through the entire Autumn Nations Series.

How to watch Scotland vs South Africa live streams in Australia

Scotland vs South Africa, along with all 21 Autumn Internationals, is available to watch on Stan Sport, which costs $15 per month on top of a regular Stan subscription, which itself starts at $12 per month.

How to watch Scotland vs South Africa live streams in the rest of the world

New Zealand

Sky Sport is the 2024 Autumn Internationals TV rights holder in New Zealand. You can access Sky Sport through satellite TV, or get a live stream with the Sky Sport Now subscription service starting at $29.99 per week.

Canada

DAZN has the rights to Autumn Nations Series rugby in Canada.

Argentina

The Autumn Internationals are being shown on ESPN in Argentina.

Chile

ESPN has the rights to Autumn Internationals rugby in Chile.

Italy

The Autumn Nations Series is being shown on Sky Italia in Italy.

Japan

The Autumn Internationals are being shown on WowWoW in Japan.

Pacific Islands

Digicel is covering the Autumn Internationals across Fiji, Samoa, Tonga, Vanuatu, Nauru, American Samoa and Papua New Guinea.

Portugal

Sport TV has the rights to the Autumn Nations Series in Portugal.

South Africa

SuperSport is showing the Autumn internationals in South Africa.

Uruguay

The Autumn Internationals are being shown on ESPN in Uruguay.

Can I watch Scotland vs South Africa for free? There's free-to-air coverage of select Autumn Internationals, but Scotland vs South Africa unfortunately isn't one of them.

When does Scotland vs South Africa start? Scotland vs South Africa kicks off at 11.10am ET / 4.10pm GMT on Sunday, November 10, which is 3.10am AEDT / 5.10am NZDT on Monday, November 11 for fans based in Australia and New Zealand.

Can I watch Scotland vs South Africa on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with all things Autumn Internationals on the official World Rugby social media channels on YouTube (@WorldRugby) and Instagram (@WorldRugby).