Ireland vs New Zealand live stream: how to watch 2024 rugby union Autumn International online from anywhere

Watch Ireland vs New Zealand live streams, for a top-quality Autumn International clash that's been electrified by ill feeling. Below we have all the information on how to watch Ireland vs New Zealand from anywhere with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters, live streams and start times.

Ireland top the rankings, but they've never beaten the All Blacks when it matters. New Zealand dumped them out of each of the past two World Cups at the quarter-final stage, and retired great Johnny Sexton made sure to paint Rieko Ioane as the villain of the piece before joining the Ireland training camp.

The hosts, therefore, have home advantage and – no matter how contrived – an axe to grind. However, unlike their battle-hardened opponents, who bounced back from a disappointing Rugby Championship by beating Japan and England, they haven't played in months.

Here's where to watch Ireland vs New Zealand live streams online and catch the Autumn Internationals 2024 action from anywhere.

Watch Ireland vs New Zealand Quick Guide Key Dates Date: Friday, November 8

Start time: 3.10pm ET / 8.10pm GMT / 9.10am NZDT (Sat) Best free stream Virgin Media Play (Ireland)

Use NordVPN to watch from anywhere

Use a VPN to watch any Ireland vs New Zealand stream

Exclusive deal NordVPN – try it risk-free for 30 days

Use NordVPN to watch your usual Ireland vs New Zealand from abroad. We test all the providers and we rate Nord as the best VPN. There's 24/7 support available, a money-back guarantee and, best of all, there's currently over 70% off with this deal.

How to watch Ireland vs New Zealand live streams in the US

You can watch Ireland vs New Zealand live streams on Peacock in the US, with the streaming service set to show all 21 of the Autumn Nations Series matches.

A subscription starts at $7.99 per month, and Peacock also provides live coverage of Premier League soccer and the NFL.

How to watch Ireland vs New Zealand live streams in the UK

Autumn Internationals live streams are being carried by TNT Sports in the UK, with Ireland vs New Zealand being shown on TNT Sports 1.

If you don't have it as part of a wider package, you can live stream its Autumn Internationals coverage using a Discovery+ Premium pass for £30.99 that gives you access to 30 days of TNT Sports – enough to see you through the entire Autumn Nations Series.

How to watch Ireland vs New Zealand live streams in Australia

Ireland vs New Zealand, along with all 21 Autumn Internationals, is available to watch on Stan Sport, which costs $15 per month on top of a regular Stan subscription, which itself starts at $12 per month.

How to watch Ireland vs New Zealand live streams in the rest of the world

New Zealand

Sky Sport is the 2024 Autumn Internationals TV rights holder in New Zealand. You can access Sky Sport through satellite TV, or get a live stream with the Sky Sport Now subscription service starting at $29.99 per week.

Canada

DAZN has the rights to Autumn Nations Series rugby in Canada.

Argentina

The Autumn Internationals are being shown on ESPN in Argentina.

Chile

ESPN has the rights to Autumn Internationals rugby in Chile.

Italy

The Autumn Nations Series is being shown on Sky Italia in Italy.

Japan

The Autumn Internationals are being shown on WowWoW in Japan.

Pacific Islands

Digicel is covering the Autumn Internationals across Fiji, Samoa, Tonga, Vanuatu, Nauru, American Samoa and Papua New Guinea.

Portugal

Sport TV has the rights to the Autumn Nations Series in Portugal.

South Africa

SuperSport is showing the Autumn internationals in South Africa.

Uruguay

The Autumn Internationals are being shown on ESPN in Uruguay.

Can I watch Ireland vs New Zealand for free? Yes! Viewers in Ireland can watch Ireland vs New Zealand via free-to-air Virgin Media Play. Fans away from home can use a VPN to watch the free coverage from abroad.

When does Ireland vs New Zealand start? Ireland vs New Zealand kicks off at 3.10pm ET / 8.10pm GMT on Friday, November 8, which is 7.10am AEDT / 9.10am NZDT on Saturday, November 9 for fans based in Australia and New Zealand.

Can I watch Ireland vs New Zealand on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with all things Autumn Internationals on the official World Rugby social media channels on YouTube (@WorldRugby) and Instagram (@WorldRugby).