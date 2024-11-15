Wales vs Australia live stream: how to watch 2024 rugby union Autumn International online from anywhere

Watch Wales vs Australia live streams, as the hosts scramble to avoid falling to a record 11th straight defeat. Below we have all the information on how to watch Wales vs Australia from anywhere with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters, live streams and start times.

Legitimate questions are being asked over Warren Gatland, with some of those being posed by the Kiwi's former charges, but the WRU's incomprehensible selection policy means he's operating with both arms tied behind his back. Not only have swathes of veterans retired, but Wales' brightest talents have effectively been shut out.

Worse yet, scrum-half Tomos Williams is now out of action. The Wallabies, meanwhile, are bouncing from their impressive 42-37 comeback victory over England. Like their opponents, the Aussies are rebuilding, but in Joseph Sua'ali'i they may have just unearthed rugby union's next major star.

Here's where to watch Wales vs Australia live streams online and catch the Autumn Internationals 2024 action from anywhere.

Watch Wales vs Australia Quick Guide Key Dates Date: Sunday, November 17

Start time: 11.10am ET / 4.10pm GMT / 3.10am AEDT (Mon) Best free stream S4C (Wales)

Use NordVPN to watch from anywhere

FREE Wales vs Australia live stream broadcasters

You can watch Wales vs Australia for FREE on S4C in Wales:

S4C – Wales (Welsh-language)

Use a VPN to watch Wales vs Australia for free on your usual streaming service above if you are away from home.

Use a VPN to watch any Wales vs Australia stream

Use NordVPN to watch your usual Wales vs Australia live stream from abroad.

How to watch Wales vs Australia live streams in the US

You can watch Wales vs Australia live streams on Peacock in the US, with the streaming service set to show all 21 of the Autumn Nations Series matches.

A subscription starts at $7.99 per month, and Peacock also provides live coverage of Premier League soccer and the NFL.

How to watch Wales vs Australia live streams in the UK

As mentioned above, Wales vs Australia is being shown on free-to-air S4C, which is available to stream for FREE in Wales via BBC iPlayer. Coverage is in Welsh.

Autumn Internationals live streams are also being carried by TNT Sports in the UK, with Wales vs Australia being shown on TNT Sports 1.

If you don't have it as part of a wider package, you can live stream its Autumn Internationals coverage using a Discovery+ Premium pass for £30.99 that gives you access to 30 days of TNT Sports – enough to see you through the entire Autumn Nations Series.

How to watch Wales vs Australia live streams in Australia

Wales vs Australia, along with all 21 Autumn Internationals, is available to watch on Stan Sport, which costs $15 per month on top of a regular Stan subscription, which itself starts at $12 per month.

How to watch Wales vs Australia live streams in the rest of the world

New Zealand

Sky Sport is the 2024 Autumn Internationals TV rights holder in New Zealand. You can access Sky Sport through satellite TV, or get a live stream with the Sky Sport Now subscription service starting at $29.99 per week.

Canada

DAZN has the rights to Autumn Nations Series rugby in Canada.

Argentina

The Autumn Internationals are being shown on ESPN in Argentina.

Chile

ESPN has the rights to Autumn Internationals rugby in Chile.

Italy

The Autumn Nations Series is being shown on Sky Italia in Italy.

Japan

The Autumn Internationals are being shown on WowWoW in Japan.

Pacific Islands

Digicel is covering the Autumn Internationals across Fiji, Samoa, Tonga, Vanuatu, Nauru, American Samoa and Papua New Guinea.

Portugal

Sport TV has the rights to the Autumn Nations Series in Portugal.

South Africa

SuperSport is showing the Autumn internationals in South Africa.

Uruguay

The Autumn Internationals are being shown on ESPN in Uruguay.

Can I watch Wales vs Australia for free? Yes! Viewers in Wales can watch Wales vs Australia via free-to-air S4C. Fans away from home can use a VPN to watch the free coverage from abroad.

When does Wales vs Australia start? Wales vs Australia kicks off at 11.10am ET / 4.10pm GMT on Sunday, November 17, which is 3.10am AEDT / 5.10am NZDT on Monday, November 18 for fans based in Australia and New Zealand.

Can I watch Wales vs Australia on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with all things Autumn Internationals on the official World Rugby social media channels on YouTube (@WorldRugby) and Instagram (@WorldRugby).