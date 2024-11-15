France vs New Zealand live stream: how to watch 2024 rugby union Autumn International online from anywhere

France vs New Zealand broadcasters, TV channels and live streams

Patrick Tuipulotu #19 of New Zealand is protected by teammates in the build up to the France vs New Zealand Autumn Internationals match.
(Image credit: Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images)
Watch France vs New Zealand live streams, with Les Bleus out to claw back some Northern Hemisphere pride in the game of the weekend. Below we have all the information on how to watch France vs New Zealand from anywhere with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters, live streams and start times.

France are no one-man team, but boy do they need Antoine Dupont. Having inspired the sevens team to Olympic glory, he returned in France's resounding 52–12 victory over Japan in their Autumn Nations Series opener, which saw Louis Bielle-Biarrey score three tries and assist another.

The All Blacks, of course, are a different prospect entirely – and they're battle-hardened. They'd been under heavy fire for a poor Rugby Championship showing, but they humbled Ireland in their own backyard and could make it four wins in a row here.

Here's where to watch France vs New Zealand live streams online and catch the Autumn Internationals 2024 action from anywhere.

Watch France vs New Zealand Quick Guide

Key Dates

  • Date: Saturday, November 16
  • Start time: 3.10pm ET / 8.10pm GMT / 9.10pm CET

Best free stream

FREE France vs New Zealand live stream broadcasters

You can watch France vs New Zealand for FREE on TF1 in France:

  • TF1 – France (French-language)

Use a VPN to watch France vs New Zealand for free on your usual streaming service above if you are away from home.

Use a VPN to watch any France vs New Zealand stream

How to watch France vs New Zealand live streams in the US

You can watch France vs New Zealand live streams on Peacock in the US, with the streaming service set to show all 21 of this year’s Autumn Nations Series matches.

A subscription starts at $7.99 per month, and Peacock also provides live coverage of Premier League soccer and the NFL.

How to watch France vs New Zealand live streams in the UK

Autumn Internationals live streams are being carried by TNT Sports in the UK, with France vs New Zealand being shown on TNT Sports 1.

If you don't have it as part of a wider package, you can live stream its Autumn Internationals coverage using a Discovery+ Premium pass for £30.99 that gives you access to 30 days of TNT Sports – enough to see you through the entire Autumn Nations Series.

How to watch France vs New Zealand live streams in Australia

France vs New Zealand, along with all 21 Autumn Internationals, is available to watch on Stan Sport, which costs $15 per month on top of a regular Stan subscription, which itself starts at $12 per month.

How to watch France vs New Zealand live streams in the rest of the world

  • New Zealand

Sky Sport is the 2024 Autumn Internationals TV rights holder in New Zealand. You can access Sky Sport through satellite TV, or get a live stream with the Sky Sport Now subscription service starting at $29.99 per week.

  • Canada

DAZN has the rights to Autumn Nations Series rugby in Canada.

  • Argentina

The Autumn Internationals are being shown on ESPN in Argentina.

  • Chile

ESPN has the rights to Autumn Internationals rugby in Chile.

  • Italy

The Autumn Nations Series is being shown on Sky Italia in Italy.

  • Japan

The Autumn Internationals are being shown on WowWoW in Japan.

  • Pacific Islands

Digicel is covering the Autumn Internationals across Fiji, Samoa, Tonga, Vanuatu, Nauru, American Samoa and Papua New Guinea.

  • Portugal

Sport TV has the rights to the Autumn Nations Series in Portugal.

  • South Africa

SuperSport is showing the Autumn internationals in South Africa.

  • Uruguay

The Autumn Internationals are being shown on ESPN in Uruguay.

When does France vs New Zealand start?

France vs New Zealand kicks off at 3.10pm ET / 8.10pm GMT on Saturday, November 16, which is 7.10am AEDT on Sunday, November 17 for fans based in Australia.

Can I watch France vs New Zealand for free?

Can I watch France vs New Zealand on my mobile?

Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.

You can also stay up-to-date with all things Autumn Internationals on the official World Rugby social media channels on YouTube (@WorldRugby) and Instagram (@WorldRugby).

