England vs Australia live stream: how to watch 2024 rugby union Autumn International online from anywhere

Watch England vs Australia live streams, as Joseph-Aukuso Sua'ali'i makes his professional rugby union debut. Below we have all the information on how to watch England vs Australia from anywhere with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters, live streams and start times.

Suaalii is already one of NRL's brightest stars, but having also excelled at rugby union as a youngster, he's been coaxed into switching codes. Despite being a schoolboy the last time he played rugby union, head coach Joe Schmidt has thrown him straight into the starting XV. Having lost five of their six Rugby Championship clashes, Australia have little to lose.

England snatched defeat from the jaws of victory last weekend, squandering an eight-point lead to lose their opener to New Zealand in familiar fashion. Once again, Borthwick's substitutions caused consternation, with Marcus Smith's departure turning the game on its head.

Here's where to watch England vs Australia live streams online and catch the Autumn Internationals 2024 action from anywhere.

Watch England vs Australia Quick Guide Key Dates Date: Saturday, November 9

Start time: 10.10am ET / 3.10pm GMT / 2.10am AEDT (Sun) Best live streams Peacock (US)

TNT Sports / Discovery+ (UK)

Stan Sport (Australia)

Use NordVPN to watch from anywhere

Use a VPN to watch any England vs Australia stream

Exclusive deal NordVPN – try it risk-free for 30 days

Use NordVPN to watch your usual England vs Australia live stream from abroad. We test all the providers and we rate Nord as the best VPN. There's 24/7 support available, a money-back guarantee and, best of all, there's currently over 70% off with this deal.

How to watch England vs Australia live streams in the US

You can watch England vs Australia live streams on Peacock in the US, with the streaming service set to show all 21 of the Autumn Nations Series matches.

A subscription starts at $7.99 per month, and Peacock also provides live coverage of Premier League soccer and the NFL.

How to watch England vs Australia live streams in the UK

Autumn Internationals live streams are being carried by TNT Sports in the UK, with England vs Australia being shown on TNT Sports 1.

If you don't have it as part of a wider package, you can live stream its Autumn Internationals coverage using a Discovery+ Premium pass for £30.99 that gives you access to 30 days of TNT Sports – enough to see you through the entire Autumn Nations Series.

How to watch England vs Australia live streams in Australia

England vs Australia is available to watch on Stan Sport, along with all 21 of this year’s Autumn Internationals. It costs $15 per month on top of a regular Stan subscription, which itself starts at $12 per month.

How to watch England vs Australia live streams in the rest of the world

New Zealand

Sky Sport is the 2024 Autumn Internationals TV rights holder in New Zealand. You can access Sky Sport through satellite TV, or get a live stream with the Sky Sport Now subscription service starting at $29.99 per week.

Canada

DAZN has the rights to Autumn Nations Series rugby in Canada.

Argentina

The Autumn Internationals are being shown on ESPN in Argentina.

Chile

ESPN has the rights to Autumn Internationals rugby in Chile.

Italy

The Autumn Nations Series is being shown on Sky Italia in Italy.

Japan

The Autumn Internationals are being shown on WowWoW in Japan.

Pacific Islands

Digicel is covering the Autumn Internationals across Fiji, Samoa, Tonga, Vanuatu, Nauru, American Samoa and Papua New Guinea.

Portugal

Sport TV has the rights to the Autumn Nations Series in Portugal.

South Africa

SuperSport is showing the Autumn internationals in South Africa.

Uruguay

The Autumn Internationals are being shown on ESPN in Uruguay.

Can I watch England vs Australia for free? There's free-to-air coverage of select Autumn Internationals, but England vs Australia unfortunately isn't one of them. Here's our guide to where to watch Autumn Internationals for free.

When does England vs Australia start? England vs Australia kicks off at 10.10am ET / 3.10pm GMT on Saturday, November 9, which is 2.10am AEDT / 4.10am NZDT on Sunday, November 10 for fans based in Australia and New Zealand.

Can I watch England vs Australia on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with all things Autumn Internationals on the official World Rugby social media channels on YouTube (@WorldRugby) and Instagram (@WorldRugby).