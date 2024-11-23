Scotland vs Australia live stream: how to watch 2024 rugby union Autumn International online

There have been plenty of positives for Scotland coach Gregor Townsend during the 2024 Autumn Nations Test Series. His side were ruthless as they racked up 50-plus points against Fiji and Portugal, and in the defeat to South Africa they played with intensity and ferocity. If they can combine all three attributes against Australia then it should be a thrilling encounter at Murrayfield.

After a dismal performance in the Rugby Championship, Australia have enjoyed a rapid revival. They were at their free-flowing best in the 42-37 win over England and simply overpowered Wales as they ran in eight tries. With confidence high, Joe Schmidt’s side will take some stopping, especially if new cross-code star Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii comes back into the starting line-up after being rested against the Welsh.

Here's where to watch Scotland vs Australia live streams online and catch the Autumn Internationals 2024 action from anywhere.

Watch Scotland vs Australia Quick Guide Key Dates Date: Sunday, November 24

Start time: 8.40am ET / 1.40pm GMT / 12.40am AEDT (Mon) Best live streams Peacock (US)

TNT Sports / Discovery+ (UK)

Stan Sport (Australia)

Use NordVPN to watch from anywhere

Use a VPN to watch Scotland vs Australia for free on your usual streaming service above if you are away from home.

Use a VPN to watch any Scotland vs Australia stream

Exclusive deal NordVPN – try it risk-free for 30 days

Use NordVPN to watch your usual Scotland vs Australia live stream from abroad. We test all the providers and we rate Nord as the best VPN. There's 24/7 support available, a money-back guarantee and, best of all, there's currently over 70% off with this deal.

How to watch Scotland vs Australia live streams in the US

You can watch Scotland vs Australia live streams on Peacock in the US, with the streaming service set to show all 21 of the Autumn Nations Series matches.

A subscription starts at $7.99 per month, and Peacock also provides live coverage of Premier League soccer and the NFL.

How to watch Scotland vs Australia live streams in the UK

Autumn International live streams are being carried by TNT Sports in the UK, with Scotland vs Australia being shown on TNT Sports 1.

If you don't have TNT Sports as part of a wider package, you can live stream its Autumn Internationals coverage using a Discovery+ Premium pass for £30.99 that gives you access to 30 days of TNT Sports – enough to see you through the entire Autumn Nations Series.

How to watch Scotland vs Australia live streams in Australia

Scotland vs Australia, along with all 21 Autumn Internationals, is available to watch on Stan Sport, which costs $15 per month on top of a regular Stan subscription, which itself starts at $12 per month.

How to watch Scotland vs Australia live streams in the rest of the world

New Zealand

Sky Sport is the 2024 Autumn Internationals TV rights holder in New Zealand. You can access Sky Sport through satellite TV, or get a live stream with the Sky Sport Now subscription service starting at $29.99 per week.

Canada

DAZN has the rights to Autumn Nations Series rugby in Canada.

Argentina

The Autumn Internationals are being shown on ESPN in Argentina.

Chile

ESPN has the rights to Autumn Internationals rugby in Chile.

Italy

The Autumn Nations Series is being shown on Sky Italia in Italy.

Japan

The Autumn Internationals are being shown on WowWoW in Japan.

Pacific Islands

Digicel is covering the Autumn Internationals across Fiji, Samoa, Tonga, Vanuatu, Nauru, American Samoa and Papua New Guinea.

Portugal

Sport TV has the rights to the Autumn Nations Series in Portugal.

South Africa

SuperSport is showing the Autumn internationals in South Africa.

Uruguay

The Autumn Internationals are being shown on ESPN in Uruguay.

When does Scotland vs Australia start? Scotland vs Australia kicks off at 8.40am ET / 1.40pm GMT on Sunday, November 24, which is 12.40am AEDT / 2.40am NZDT on Monday, November 25 for fans based in Australia and New Zealand.

Can I watch Scotland vs Australia on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with all things Autumn Internationals on the official World Rugby social media channels on YouTube (@WorldRugby) and Instagram (@WorldRugby).