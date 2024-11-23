Italy vs New Zealand live stream: how to watch 2024 rugby union Autumn International online from anywhere
Watch Italy vs New Zealand live streams, as the All Blacks send former skipper Sam Cane into international retirement in their final game of the year. Below we have all the information on how to watch Italy vs New Zealand from anywhere with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters, live streams and start times.
Their hopes of an unbeaten campaign were dashed by France last week, who edged a 30-29 blockbuster that went to the wire. The one-point margin, however, was of little consolation to head coach Scott "Razor" Robertson, who's yet to convince everyone he can cut it.
The All Blacks have lost four games this year, and their biggest victory of this tour came against a struggling Ireland. Italy, however, took a brutal 96-17 walloping the last time these teams met, and Gonzalo Quesada's men will have their work cut out if they're going to secure their first ever victory against the Kiwis.
Here's where to watch Italy vs New Zealand live streams online and catch the Autumn Internationals 2024 action from anywhere.
Use a VPN to watch any Italy vs New Zealand stream
NordVPN – try it risk-free for 30 days
Use NordVPN to watch your usual Italy vs New Zealand live stream from abroad. We test all the providers and we rate Nord as the best VPN. There's 24/7 support available, a money-back guarantee and, best of all, there's currently over 70% off with this deal.
How to watch Italy vs New Zealand live streams in the US
You can watch Italy vs New Zealand live streams on Peacock in the US, with the streaming service set to show all 21 of the Autumn Nations Series matches.
A subscription starts at $7.99 per month, and Peacock also provides live coverage of Premier League soccer and the NFL.
How to watch Italy vs New Zealand live streams in the UK
Autumn Internationals live streams are being carried by TNT Sports in the UK, with Italy vs New Zealand being shown on TNT Sports 2.
If you don't have TNT Sports as part of a wider package, you can live stream its Autumn Internationals coverage using a Discovery+ Premium pass for £30.99 that gives you access to 30 days of TNT Sports – enough to see you through the entire Autumn Nations Series.
How to watch Italy vs New Zealand live streams in Australia
Italy vs New Zealand, along with all 21 Autumn Internationals, is available to watch on Stan Sport, which costs $15 per month on top of a regular Stan subscription, which itself starts at $12 per month.
How to watch Italy vs New Zealand live streams in the rest of the world
- New Zealand
Sky Sport is the 2024 Autumn Internationals TV rights holder in New Zealand. You can access Sky Sport through satellite TV, or get a live stream with the Sky Sport Now subscription service starting at $29.99 per week.
- Canada
DAZN has the rights to Autumn Nations Series rugby in Canada.
- Argentina
The Autumn Internationals are being shown on ESPN in Argentina.
- Chile
ESPN has the rights to Autumn Internationals rugby in Chile.
- Italy
The Autumn Nations Series is being shown on Sky Italia in Italy.
- Japan
The Autumn Internationals are being shown on WowWoW in Japan.
- Pacific Islands
Digicel is covering the Autumn Internationals across Fiji, Samoa, Tonga, Vanuatu, Nauru, American Samoa and Papua New Guinea.
- Portugal
Sport TV has the rights to the Autumn Nations Series in Portugal.
- South Africa
SuperSport is showing the Autumn internationals in South Africa.
- Uruguay
The Autumn Internationals are being shown on ESPN in Uruguay.
Can I watch Italy vs New Zealand for free?
There's free-to-air coverage available for select Autumn Internationals, but Italy vs New Zealand unfortunately isn't one of them.
When does Italy vs New Zealand start?
Italy vs New Zealand kicks off at 3.10pm ET / 8.10pm GMT on Saturday, November 23, which is 7.10am AEDT / 9.10am NZDT on Sunday, November 24 for fans based in Australia and New Zealand.
Can I watch Italy vs New Zealand on my mobile?
Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.
You can also stay up-to-date with all things Autumn Internationals on the official World Rugby social media channels on YouTube (@WorldRugby) and Instagram (@WorldRugby).
