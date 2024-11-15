England vs South Africa live stream: how to watch 2024 rugby union Autumn International online from anywhere

Watch England vs South Africa live streams, as the beleaguered hosts front up for the beatdown of beatdowns. Below we have all the information on how to watch England vs the Springboks from anywhere with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters, live streams and start times.

When you're struggling like England are, the very last opponent you'd want to face are the swaggering back-to-back world champions and newly crowned Rugby Championship winners. The Springboks comfortably beat Scotland at Murrayfield last weekend, outscoring them by four tries to none despite giving skipper Siya Kolisi most of the night off.

England, meanwhile, threw away a 12-point lead and conceded more than 40 points at Twickenham against an Australia team in the midst of a rebuild. They've now lost four in a row, and five of their last six. Head coach Steve Borthwick is in desperate need of a positive result.

Here's where to watch England vs South Africa live streams online and catch the Autumn Internationals 2024 action from anywhere.

Watch England vs South Africa Quick Guide Key Dates Date: Saturday, November 16

Start time: 12.40pm ET / 5.40pm GMT / 7.40pm SAST Best live streams Peacock (US)

TNT Sports / Discovery+ (UK)

Stan Sport (Australia)

Use NordVPN to watch from anywhere

Use a VPN to watch any England vs South Africa stream

Exclusive deal NordVPN – try it risk-free for 30 days

Use NordVPN to watch your usual England vs South Africa live stream from abroad. We test all the providers and we rate Nord as the best VPN. There's 24/7 support available, a money-back guarantee and, best of all, there's currently over 70% off with this deal.

How to watch England vs South Africa live streams in the US

You can watch England vs South Africa live streams on Peacock in the US, with the streaming service set to show all 21 of the Autumn Nations Series matches.

A subscription starts at $7.99 per month, and Peacock also provides live coverage of Premier League soccer and the NFL.

How to watch England vs South Africa live streams in the UK

Autumn Internationals live streams are being carried by TNT Sports in the UK, with England vs South Africa being shown on TNT Sports 1.

If you don't have it as part of a wider package, you can live stream its Autumn Internationals coverage using a Discovery+ Premium pass for £30.99 that gives you access to 30 days of TNT Sports – enough to see you through the entire Autumn Nations Series.

How to watch England vs South Africa live streams in Australia

England vs South Africa, along with all 21 Autumn Internationals, is available to watch on Stan Sport, which costs $15 per month on top of a regular Stan subscription, which itself starts at $12 per month.

How to watch England vs South Africa live streams in the rest of the world

New Zealand

Sky Sport is the 2024 Autumn Internationals TV rights holder in New Zealand. You can access Sky Sport through satellite TV, or get a live stream with the Sky Sport Now subscription service starting at $29.99 per week.

Canada

DAZN has the rights to Autumn Nations Series rugby in Canada.

Argentina

The Autumn Internationals are being shown on ESPN in Argentina.

Chile

ESPN has the rights to Autumn Internationals rugby in Chile.

Italy

The Autumn Nations Series is being shown on Sky Italia in Italy.

Japan

The Autumn Internationals are being shown on WowWoW in Japan.

Pacific Islands

Digicel is covering the Autumn Internationals across Fiji, Samoa, Tonga, Vanuatu, Nauru, American Samoa and Papua New Guinea.

Portugal

Sport TV has the rights to the Autumn Nations Series in Portugal.

South Africa

SuperSport is showing the Autumn internationals in South Africa.

Uruguay

The Autumn Internationals are being shown on ESPN in Uruguay.

Can I watch England vs South Africa for free? There's free-to-air coverage available for select Autumn Internationals, but England vs South Africa unfortunately isn't one of them.

When does England vs South Africa start? England vs South Africa kicks off at 12.40pm ET / 5.40pm GMT on Saturday, November 16, which is 4.40am AEDT / 6.40am NZDT on Sunday, November 17 for fans based in Australia and New Zealand.

Can I watch England vs South Africa on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with all things Autumn Internationals on the official World Rugby social media channels on YouTube (@WorldRugby) and Instagram (@WorldRugby).