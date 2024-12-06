7 new movies and TV shows to stream on Netflix, Prime Video, Max, and more this weekend (December 6)

Creature Commandos, Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, and Fly Me To The Moon are all worth streaming this weekend

The Christmas countdown is underway, with the best streaming services serving up a variety of festive films and not-so-seasonal favorites. From this year's best new movies finally getting a streaming release to the premieres of new DC Cinematic Universe (DCU) and Star Wars series, there's a real mix of fresh content to get through this weekend.

The star power in this week's lineup is also immense: You'll be able to catch Margo Martindale as a maple syrup farmer, Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum faking a moon landing, Kiera Knightly kicking ass, a haunted Winona Ryder, Sabrina Carpenter being, well, Sabrina Carpenter, David Harbour as Frankenstein, and Nick Frost as a rusty droid. Enjoy!

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew (Disney Plus)

Skeleton Crew | Official Trailer | Disney+ - YouTube Watch On

It's high time that Star Wars started dipping its toes in other genres. And, after the critical success that spy thriller series Andor was met with in mid- to late 2022, a pirate-themed galactic misadventure in the shape of Star Wars: Skeleton Crew has arrived to expand the iconic sci-fi franchise's horizons.

So, what's it about? Essentially, four kids who get lost in space who, with the aid of Jude Law's enigmatic Jod Na Nawood and a cranky, decrepit droid named SM-33 (voiced by Nick Frost), try to get back home. Think of it as 'Goonies in space' and you'll get the gist. Its first two episodes are already available on Disney Plus, but read my Star Wars: Skeleton Crew review first to find out why it's not only a show worth *ahem* treasuring, but also one that's destined to join our best Disney Plus shows guide.

Tom Power, senior entertainment reporter

Creature Commandos (Max)

Creature Commandos | Official Trailer | Max - YouTube Watch On

The DC Extended Universe (DCEU) is dead, long live the DCU! Okay, the acronyms are almost identical, but James Gunn and Peter Safran's rebooted DCU couldn't be more different to its now-defunct and frustratingly inconsistent shared universe.

A prime example of how different the DCU will be is clear in DCU Chapter One's first project: Creature Commandos. An R-rated animated series, it follows Task Force M, a group of supervillains and anti-heroes charged with protecting Princess Ilana of Pokolistan from Circe, a powerful sorceress and long-time Wonder Woman adversary.

Check out my spoiler-free review of Creature Commandos to learn more about it ahead of tuning in to see its two-episode premiere on Max. In short: it's good enough that it'll squeak onto our best Max shows list, but I hope future DCU projects like Gunn's Superman movie will be even better.

Tom Power, senior entertainment reporter

A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter (Netflix)

A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Which artists were at the top of your Spotify Wrapped 2024 this year? I've been hearing a real eclectic mix in the office, but Sabrina Carpenter has been a clear favorite. Indeed, when TechRadar's Rowan Davis heard about Netflix's holiday music special with the pop princess, he couldn't contain his excitement.

Expect to tune into Carpenter performing songs from her holiday record Fruitcake, then, as well as other Christmas covers, alongside some guests, including comedians and other artists tonight at 6pm ET / 11pm GMT on Netflix. Now, please please please grab an espresso, as you won't want to sleep through this.

Amelia Schwanke, senior entertainment editor

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice (Max)

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice | Official Trailer 2 - YouTube Watch On

The anticipated follow-up to 1980s classic horror comedy Beetlejuice is a real treat. With a star-studded cast including the return of original stars Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, and Catherine O'Hara, plus newcomers Monica Bellucci, Jenna Ortega and Willem Dafoe, Beetlejuice 2's ensemble easily made it one of my most anticipated new Max movies for December.

Set more than 30 years after the first movie, it follows Lydia Deetz who's, unsurprisingly, now a woman – and one struggling to keep her family together in the wake of a loss as Beetlejuice returns to haunt her. It doesn’t quite reach the heights of the first flick, but it’s still a very good watch and worthy of a spot on the best Max movies list.

Lucy Buglass, senior entertainment writer

Black Doves (Netflix)

Black Doves | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

It's the most wonderful time of the year! Not because it's the festive season, but because I get to see Keira Knightley as a butt-kicking secret agent in new Netflix spy thriller Black Doves.

In it, Knightley is worlds away from her period drama era as she takes on the role of Helen Webb, a fearless spy who goes on a quest for revenge when her secret lover is murdered by the dangerous London underworld. Joining Helen on her mission is old assassin friend Sam (Ben Whishaw) after he's called in to protect her.

I knew it was going to be one of the best Netflix shows of 2024 after I watched the action-packed Black Doves trailer, and now I can't wait for the comedic spy duo to bring bullets, bloodshed, and British wit during the holidays. Oh, and it's already been renewed for a second season, so Merry Kill-mas!

Grace Morris, entertainment writer

Fly Me to the Moon (Apple TV Plus)

Fly Me to the Moon — Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

Some of the best Apple TV Plus movies often attract Hollywood A-listers like Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hanks, and Jennifer Lawrence. Now, Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum are part of that famous list with the rom-com Fly Me to the Moon. Set against the backdrop of NASA's historic Apollo 11 moon landing, marketing specialist Kelly Jones (Johansson) and launch director Cole Davis (Tatum) are tasked with creating a fake moon landing in case the mission fails.

I love a good rom-com and Fly Me to the Moon looks like an old-fashioned Apple-produced romance I can get behind, especially if it involves Johansson and Tatum. Is the sci-fi TV show utopia that is Apple TV Plus about to produce a top-tier romantic comedy? Judging by its respectable 65% Rotten Tomatoes score (it was released in theaters earlier this year, FYI), maybe!

Grace Morris, entertainment writer

The Sticky (Prime Video)

The Sticky - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

When I first saw the trailer for Prime Video's The Sticky, I said it looks like Breaking Bad with maple syrup instead of meth. If that isn’t enough to sell you, I don’t know what will, because this show looks bonkers in the best possible way. The Sticky is actually based on a bizarre real-life crime story called the Great Canadian Maple Syrup Heist, which saw $18.7M worth of maple syrup was stolen in Quebec. In the dramatized version, a syrup farmer turns to a Bostonian mobster and a French-Canadian security guard for their aid in stealing Quebec's maple syrup surplus.

I can’t wait to watch it either, especially with legends like Jamie Lee Curtis and Margo Martindale attached to the cast. If I had things my way, it would already have a spot on our best Prime Video shows list. I just hope it doesn't come unstuck when more people check it out!

Lucy Buglass, senior entertainment writer

