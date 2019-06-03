WWDC 2019 live blog: everything that happened at Apple's keynote event

Gareth Beavis

12:15 - He's summing up - all the platforms are going to be available from today as a beta, and the public beta in July. And as ever, the new software, like the iOS 13 update, will be launched around September (when the iPhone 11 will appear).

AND THAT IS IT, WE ARE DONE. That was intense, thanks so much for sticking with me. Now to write all this up...

12:13 - SwiftUI is definitely getting the biggest cheer - shocking in this room full of developers.

Federighi is back - and the same native framework is going to be available for creating Watch apps as well. It'll work across all the platforms... and that looks like it for today. Please let that be it.

Tim is back. Bring me salvation, sweet CEO. Let me go.

12:10 - Seeing a demo of the new way of working with SwiftUI - the devs in the room are loving this. It's rather easy to drag and drop modules into the app when creating it, and has Dark Mode support built right in.

Every time something changes in the code, it's showing nicely in real time.

12:07 - There's a new framework coming, called SwiftUI. It's built in the platform, making it even easier to make better apps with less code. Could this help people coming into the app world?

Federighi is showing how much less code needs to be made, and someone just gasped and shouted 'WHAT?'.

It's true, there's a lot less in there, so these things will be a little neater.

12:06 - Craig is back, and is really talking up AR. Says it's going to be a 'huge year'... before talking about Swift.

450,000 apps on the Store are using Swift at the moment, apparently.