PS5 DualSense controller support has finally landed on Android 12

If you own a PS5 and a Google Pixel 6 or other Pixel handset then you’re in luck, as you can now use a DualSense wireless controller with Remote Play, allowing you to stream your console games to your phone.

The PlayStation Twitter account recently confirmed that this feature had landed for Android 12, adding that you can also now access new features for the DualShock 4 when using that with Remote Play, including the touchpad, rumble, the motion sensor, and the battery indicator.

So it’s a substantial update, but one that won’t help a huge number of people yet, since it requires Android 12, and most non-Pixel handsets don’t yet run that. But we’d expect many devices will start getting the new operating system over the coming weeks and months.

New PS Remote Play update for Android 12 users enables pairing with a DualSense wireless controller, and new DualShock 4 features including touchpad, motion sensor, rumble and battery indicator: https://t.co/4fpa77Ggi5Live now globally! pic.twitter.com/kmTCVTpjqtNovember 16, 2021 See more

Users on phones or tablets running Android 10 or above will still be able to use Remote Play with a DualShock 4 (as they have been able to do for ages), but they won’t be able to access the new features listed above.

You will however still be able to remotely play your PS5 games with this older controller according to online reports, despite only the DualSense working with PS5 content when playing directly on the console.

Technically you can also use the DualSense controller with a device running Android 11 according to AndroidPolice, but features like the rumble and touchpad won’t work, and as it’s not officially supported you might well run into other problems too.

Opinion: Remote Play on Android is falling behind

While this is a significant and useful update, it’s come a lot later than it did for iOS, with iPhones and iPads getting DualSense support back in May.

On top of that, as noted it’s only available on Android 12, which not many devices run yet, while in Apple land the majority of phones and tablets can access this feature.

Remote Play on Android also feels a bit behind Xbox Cloud Gaming, which lets you stream Xbox games to your phone. While this requires a Game Pass subscription, it works on far more Android devices, and doesn’t even need you to be running the game on your console – you can stream directly from the cloud.

All in all then, Sony has some catching up to do on Android.