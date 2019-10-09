PlayStation VR 2 could bring wireless virtual reality to your PS5 – and more

Sony has finally confirmed the PlayStation 5 will release at the end of 2020 but even though the company spilled a few key details about its next-generation console as part of the announcement, we didn't hear anything about the inevitable PSVR2.

However, LetsGoDigital has unearthed a patent for the next-generation virtual reality hardware that suggests that PlayStation VR 2 will be wireless, boasting built-in cameras and a transparent mode.

PlayStation VR 2: all the latest PSVR 2 rumors

PS5 games: all the games confirmed and expected on the PlayStation 5

Xbox Project Scarlett: release date, specs and games confirmed for the Xbox Two

Sony Interactive Entertainment filed a patent earlier this year - which was approved on October 3, 2019 - with the United States Patent and Trademark Office titled 'Data processing'.

This patent details a virtual reality headset with three built-in cameras - two at the front and one at the back - alongside motion detection technology. If that's not enough, it looks like the PSVR 2 headset could also be wireless (connected via Bluetooth) and boast a built-in power supply, microphone and its own video/audio signal source. In other words, no more plugging in headphones for sound, as speakers will be built-in.

This is a big change from the current PSVR headset that is wired, and lacks a built-in speaker and microphone, although the actual look of the potential PSVR 2 headset doesn't look far off its predecessor.

And there's more...

(Image credit: USPTO/Sony)

The potential PSVR 2 headset could also be much better at movement tracking, according to the patent, with numerous LEDs positioned around the back of the headset.

While the headset itself may be wireless, a separate camera (like the PlayStation Camera) may still need to be used to track these LEDs and track the players' movement.

We could also see the PlayStation Move controller getting an upgrade, including its own built-in camera.

Next up is the potential addition of transparency mode. This would allow the headset the ability to show a certain amount of transparency when required, allowing the user to see the real-life environment. The purpose of this? To allow for AR applications.

And finally, we have once again seen the mention of a holographic mode which would allow users to play games in 3D in PlayStation VR.

It's almost inevitable that PSVR 2 is on the way, but whether it will resemble the patents we've seen to date is still uncertain. We know the PS5 will land at the end of 2020, but we don't expect to see next-generation PSVR until at least 2021.