Canon still considering compact system camera

Canon has revealed that it is still exploring the possibility of bringing a compact system camera to the market.

After the earthquake in Japan, production at the firm's factory slowed down. But Canon, in an interview with Reuters, said that pre-quake levels of production are now in operation, with plans afoot to increase Taiwan's production capacity, bringing their SLR output to 10 million units annually.

Following suit

There has long been speculation that Canon and Nikon would follow the suit of their rivals Sony, Nikon and Panasonic who all have interchangeble lens compact cameras on the market, offering photographers high-quality in a more compact body.

Masaya Maeda, head of Canon's camera division, said: "We are considering the technical aspects. We will launch an interesting product next year," without clarifying whether the model would be mirrorless or not.

Currently, mid to high-level cameras are manufactured in Japan, while entry-level models are manufactured.

Expect to hear more from the manufacturer after its April-June earnings are released at the end of the month.

Via Reuters