Which phone will be crowned TechRadar's Phone of the Year 2015?

It's that time of year again - after the hi-jinks of last time out - where we put eight phone experts in a darkened room and don't let them emerge until they've decided which is the best phone of the last 12 months.

You're probably thinking 'Well, you've had the Samsung Galaxy S6 as number one for months in your best phones in the world' piece - surely that's going to win?

Not so, discerning reader. While our best list takes into account loads of factors, with price a big factor, the phone awards are all about the phone that's impressed us over the last year.

Tough at the top

While there's a slew to choose from, with Samsung coming back swinging, Apple improving again and LG, Sony and HTC all trying to reclaim their form, we've got six other categories to think about too.

The best tablet award will see Apple trying to repeat its success with the iPad Air with the stunningly named iPad Air, while it will hope to be nominated in our new 'best wearable' category.

We don't all want to spend hundreds and hundreds of our hard-earned though, which is why the 'best value phone' and 'best value tablet' categories are set to be hotly-contested this year - Google's out of the tablet race, due to not making another low-cost one, but can Motorola hang on to its crown?

We've also got two exciting categories to titillate and excite: best innovation, where we look at the thing that's had the biggest impact on smartphones in the last year, and best app - voted for by you, our readers!

If you'd like to vote in the best app category head over to the survey here. You'll have to wait until July 23 to find out who has won though, we'll reveal it at the TechRadar Phone Awards ceremony in London.