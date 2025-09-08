Best of IFA 2025 - all our winners revealed
Who has won the Best of IFA 2025 awards?
TechRadar Pro is proud to announce the winners of the Best of IFA 2025 awards.
New for 2025, the Future Innovation Awards - Best of IFA look to honour the most ground-breaking products and revolutionary services showcased at IFA as selected by Future PLC's leading tech and gaming websites.
Congratulations to all our winners!
Best of IFA 2025 winners
Best Health Tech - Acemate Tennis Robot
Best Outdoor Tech - Nighthawk® M7 Pro WiFi 7 Mobile 5G Router
Best AI - Plaud Note Pro
Best AI - ROkid Glasses
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
Best AI - SwitchBot AI Hub
Best Earbuds - Komutr
Best Portable Speaker - BOYA Magic
Best Laptop - Acer Swift Air 16 (SFA16-61M)
Best Computing Accessory - 240W Multi-Device USB-C GaN Charger
Best Gaming Laptop - Predator Helios 18P AI
Best Gaming Computer - Legion Go 2
Best Home Security - Baseus Security X1 Pro Outdoor Dual Camera
Best Cleaning Tech - eufy Robot Vacuum Omni S2
Best Home Security - TrackFlex Floodlight WiFi
Best Home Tech - HORIZON 20 Max
Best Phone/Phone Accessory - Galaxy S25 FE
Best Phone/Phone Accessory - TCL NXTPAPER 60 Ultra
Best TV - TiVo OS
Best TV - Valerion VisionMaster Max
For inquiries about Best of IFA 2025 Awards, the categories, costs, eligibility, or anything else about the awards, please contact Beckie Sirs at (beckie.sirs@futurenet.com).
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.