Best of IFA 2025 - all our winners revealed

TechRadar Pro is proud to announce the winners of the Best of IFA 2025 awards.

New for 2025, the Future Innovation Awards - Best of IFA look to honour the most ground-breaking products and revolutionary services showcased at IFA as selected by Future PLC's leading tech and gaming websites.

Congratulations to all our winners!

Best of IFA 2025 winners

Best Health Tech - Acemate Tennis Robot

Best Outdoor Tech - Nighthawk® M7 Pro WiFi 7 Mobile 5G Router

Best AI - Plaud Note Pro

Best AI - ROkid Glasses

Best AI - SwitchBot AI Hub

Best Earbuds - Komutr

Best Portable Speaker - BOYA Magic

Best Laptop - Acer Swift Air 16 (SFA16-61M)

Best Computing Accessory - 240W Multi-Device USB-C GaN Charger

Best Gaming Laptop - Predator Helios 18P AI

Best Gaming Computer - Legion Go 2

Best Home Security - Baseus Security X1 Pro Outdoor Dual Camera

Best Cleaning Tech - eufy Robot Vacuum Omni S2

Best Home Security - TrackFlex Floodlight WiFi

Best Home Tech - HORIZON 20 Max

Best Phone/Phone Accessory - Galaxy S25 FE

Best Phone/Phone Accessory - TCL NXTPAPER 60 Ultra

Best TV - TiVo OS

Best TV - Valerion VisionMaster Max

For inquiries about Best of IFA 2025 Awards, the categories, costs, eligibility, or anything else about the awards, please contact Beckie Sirs at (beckie.sirs@futurenet.com).