There are more WhatsApps than texts sent each day. A lot more

WhatsApp is now far more popular than traditional text messaging. In fact, it's killing it.

The app is now used to send 50% more messages than are sent by SMS each day. WhatsApp recently announced that it had grown to 700 million active monthly users, up from 500 million in April last year. In total, around 30 billion WhatsApp messages are sent each day.

Meanwhile, Ofcom data reveals that the humble SMS is heading in the other direction, seeing an 8.7% drop in messages sent in 2013 (a continued decline since 2011) and now accounting for only 20 billion messages a day - as pointed out by Andreessen Horowitz analyst Benedict Evans.

Well, we say "only"... but you get the point.