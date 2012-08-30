Smaller Samsung Galaxy Notes on their way?

This could be tiny and you're just standing really close

The Samsung Galaxy Note line-up will continue to grow and may contain cheaper models, TechRadar was told.

Speaking to James White of Samsung Mobile UK, when asked about whether there was any scope to push the Note range down into cheaper realms was told that it was very possible:

"The Galaxy Note 2 with a 5.5-inch screen is our smarpthone offering in the Note category, the ultimate balance between portability and uncompromised media selection.

"But [the Note] is an important category for us, and you'll see us investing in and growing that area."

Note-worthy

The notion of a budget Note is an intriguing one, as most of Samsung's messaging is around the power, creativity and productivity on offer with the Note 2 and Note 10.1 – which it would struggle to maintain if it offered a lower-spec model.

But with the company seeing Note as a strong category to go alongside its S-series of smartphones, the notion of a cheaper option that still uses the stylus would be attractive to consumers looking to get their hands on something different from the faceless black slabs on offer at the moment.