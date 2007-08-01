NASA says no to iPhone

Spoilsport space agency NASA has decided against giving astronauts and other staff the Apple iPhone - and is forcing other smartphones on them instead.

NASA officials made the decision last month after agreeing that the iPhone was not "enterprise ready". Instead NASA staff will get Blackberry 8800 and Palm Treo 750 handsets, InformationWeek reports.

Last month, research firm Gartner said the Apple iPhone lacked support for major device management and mobile security software suites. Other concerns were the lack of removable batteries, and Apple's exclusive contract with mobile operator AT&T .