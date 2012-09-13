LG event tagged for Sept. 19

Hardcore quad-core on the way?

Could we be edging closer to the LG Optimus G's reveal?

A press invite sent out Thursday seems to suggest as much.

The invite touts a Sept. 19 event in New York co-hosted by LG and Qualcomm, the processor manufacturer that's reportedly fueling the G with a quad-core Snapdragon Pro CPU.

The Optimus G is optimal indeed with a Qualcomm quad-core Snapdragon processor, making it the first 4G smartphone to sport such power.

Oh, baby

As for what else is inside, the G's got 2GB of RAM, 32GB internal storage and a NFC.

It eclipses the iPhone 5's 4-inch front with a 4.7-inch True HD IPS+ display. Throw in a 13MP rear camera (another 1.3MP faces the front) LTE and that 1.5GHz quad chip, and this phone promises to be a monster among men.

A video surfaced Wednesday boasting the Optimus G's camera as the best the world has ever seen, though some regions will only get an 8MP version.

Though it packs Android 4.0: Ice Cream Sandwich, we think an Android 4.1: Jelly Bean upgrade can't be too far off.

Invitees to Sept. 19's event are encouraged to "Live without boundaries," an exciting suggestion that bodes well for a gripping debut.

The event falls on the same day as HTC's event, of which we have far less details except a promise to reveal "what's next."

Hold onto your seats, TechRadar readers, Wednesday's going to be a whopper.

Via CNET