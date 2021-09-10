Not a fan of the Nintendo Switch OLED? The original model could see a price drop

With the Nintendo Switch OLED's release mere weeks away (it's due October 8, 2021), rumors are circulating that the original 2017 model could see a price drop very soon.

As reported by Nintendo Life, a French Twitter leaker by the name of Nintend'Alerts claims that the original Nintendo Switch model will receive a fairly hefty price drop before the release of the OLED, from €329 to €270. For other territories, that equates to around $320 / £240 / AU$440.

Currently, the source of the leak makes it clear that the price drop is at least occurring in France, but there's no word as of yet on whether the Nintendo Switch will receive the price drop worldwide, or if it will even get one at all.

Info Nintend’Alerts - La console Nintendo Switch devrait baisser à partir de lundi et se vendre autour de 270€. C’est la première baisse depuis la sortie en mars 2017.➡️ https://t.co/fEhbIUtSeh pic.twitter.com/Jx65zr18gySeptember 9, 2021 See more

Analysis: a Switch price cut would be most welcome

With the brand new Nintendo Switch OLED a little under a month from hitting store shelves, a price drop would benefit the original 2017 model in a number of ways. First, it makes the original look more appealing to those who think the OLED's changes aren't worth its $349.99 / £309.99 / AU$539 price tag.

Plus, given that the Switch is nearly five years old at this point, a price drop shouldn't surprise anyone. In fact, it's probably coming a bit later than expected for the aging hardware.

A price drop would mean that the difference between the Nintendo Switch Lite and the original model wouldn't be so disparate anymore. The original Switch would be much closer to the Switch Lite ($199.99 / £199.99 / AU$329.95) in terms of price, then, meaning Nintendo would have three Switch models at three very distinct price tags.

A prospective price drop would also, of course, lend a more premium feel to the Nintendo Switch OLED, which the company is clearly positioning as the enthusiast's Switch with its sharper 7-inch OLED screen. It costs more than the 2017 model's RRP, but if the discount comes to pass, the gap in price will widen significantly.

We also have to wonder what a Nintendo Switch price drop could mean for future limited edition consoles. For example, the Nintendo Switch Lite Pokémon Dialga & Palkia Edition, made in conjunction with the Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl remakes, is retailing at the same price as the original Switch Lite.

It's possible, then, that future limited edition Switch consoles could share the rumored price drop if it comes to pass. We'll have to wait and see on that, though.