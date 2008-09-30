Virgin Media launches mobile broadband

Virgin Media has launched a mobile broadband service – offering a 3GB data cap and a free dongle for a competitive £15 a month for an 18 month contract.

HSDPA connection speeds and offers for current customers of the speedy fibre-optic broadband package should make the service a success, although it's the Micro SD slot in the dongle that made us sit up and take note.

"The launch of our Mobile Broadband product means UK consumers can now get all of their broadband needs from the UK's leading broadband expert," said Virgin Media CEO Neil Berkett.

Perfectly placed

"We're perfectly placed to offer advice on the best broadband packages available, across a range of gadgets and speeds.

"Virgin Media already provides the fastest broadband in the UK over our fibre optic network and now customers can enjoy our broadband both at home and when on the move."

The service is available now from the company's website