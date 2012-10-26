Apple issues heartfelt apology to Samsung over iPad copying

Apple has published its UK court-ordered acknowledgement that Samsung did not copy the iPad design.

The statement, which begins by reiterating the court judgement, goes on to reproduce the judge's comments on how cool the iPad is compared to the Galaxy tablet line up and ends with a "however" paragraph that undermines the whole thing.

Here it comes

"However, in a case tried in Germany regarding the same patent, the court found that Samsung engaged in unfair competition by copying the iPad design.

"A US jury also found Samsung guilty of infringing on Apple's design and utility patents, awarding over one billion US dollars in damages to Apple Inc.

"So while the UK court did not find Samsung guilty of infringement, other courts have recognised that in the course of creating its Galaxy tablet, Samsung wilfully copied Apple's far more popular iPad."

Zing! Well, you didn't really expect Apple to go gentle into that good night, did you?