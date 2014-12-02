Trending
EE's micro-network brings connectivity to rural communities

Web without wires in remote locations

EE to the rural rescue

EE has pledged to bring voice, 3G and 4G services to over 1500 rural communities in the next three years with its new micro-network technology.

Designed specially for remote locations without mobile and internet coverage, these micro-networks do not require broadband or cables to operate.

Instead a set of small antennas are responsible for delivering the network connectivity and the technology - supplied by Parallel Wireless - has already been successfully trialled with 347 residents in the Cumbria village of Sebergham, located deep in a valley.

Coverage, far and wide

EE says that 100-150 homes and businesses can be connected with just three or four small antennas, which can be installed in just a matter of hours.

The hope is that this low-cost solution for small communities will be rolled out to more and more locations over the next few years.

EE CEO Olaf Swantee said: "With this innovative new technology, we have the capability to connect every community in the UK, and we estimate that we'll be able to bring reliable voice coverage and high-speed mobile broadband to more than 1,500 places for the first time by 2017."

