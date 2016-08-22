Oh no! Here comes Sony's first PS Plus membership price hike

Sony is increasing the price of PlayStation Plus memberships for the first time ever, the company announced today.

The new rates for the premium gaming membership, which gives members special discounts, online play, and free games for the PS3, PS4, and PS Vita, begin September 22.

The yearly cost of PS Plus will now be $59.99 USD/$69.99 CAD (up from $49.99 in both regions), as well as $24.99 USD/$29.99 CAD (up from $17.99) for three months.

There's no word yet on whether the price hike affects other regions, such as the UK or Australia, though we've asked Sony and will update this story if we hear anything.

Market forces

While the US will keep the current month-to-month rate of $9.99, Canadian players will have the price raised to $11.99 CAD/month.

"The new pricing reflects the current market conditions while enabling us to continue providing exceptional value to our members," writes Sony in PlayStation's official blog. This is the first time Sony has raised the price of PS Plus in the US and Canada since its launch in 2010.

Sony adds that PS Plus members will still enjoy all the same benefits they have in the past, and that those who cancel their membership by turning off auto-renewal before September 22 won't be charged the new rates.

Paying more is hardly ever well-received by members - just look at Netflix - but perhaps the PS4.5 Neo launch will take some of the sting out?