First PS5 game is up for pre-order – but don't get too excited

Scarlet Nexus, an action title revealed during the Xbox Series X gameplay reveal event, appears to be the first PS5 game up for pre-order. Amazon.com (via GameRant) lists the game with a price of $59.99, attached to a tentative release date of December 31, 2021.

It's notable if only because another of the few games confirmed for next-gen consoles, Assassin's Creed Valhalla, is only available to pre-order on PS4 and Xbox One right now. We'd expect PS5 games to become widely available to pre-order around the time Sony opens up preorders for the console itself, though it's possible that games could start to be available to buy after the currently-postponed PS5 game reveal event.

Scarlet Nexus is a pretty-looking anime-styled RPG set in what the publisher describes as a 'BrainPunk' world. Here's the reveal trailer from that Xbox livestream if you missed it:

It's also coming to PS4 and Xbox One.

Does this tell us anything about next-gen games?

Not particularly. While Scarlet Nexus was actually announced for next-gen consoles, the price and release details just look like placeholders. We're not sure whether the arrival of the PS5 and Xbox Series X will bring a price bump to software or not, but that's the sort of information we'll only learn closer to a console's release.

Still, it's a reminder that the next generation of consoles really isn't that far away. Both consoles are due to launch in the holiday 2020 period (which covers October to December).